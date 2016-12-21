Zach Braff Stokes Hope for ‘Scrubs’ Reunion After ‘Gilmore Girls’ Success

"It could happen. I’d do it," says the "Garden State" director.

Six years ago, the sitcom “Scrubs,” about the lives of the employees at the fictional Sacred Heart teaching hospital, ended its run after nine years on the air, but in the age of revivals and reboots, shows are never truly finished anymore. Actor Zach Braff, who starred in the series as the whimsical intern-turned-attending-physician J.D., recently hinted that a “Scrubs” reunion could happen, especially in light of the recent returns of “Gilmore Girls” and “Full House” to Netflix.

“You never know about making more ‘Scrubs episodes,'” the “Garden State” director said in a recent IMDB Twitter Q&A, “it’s something we all talk about, especially now that all these people are going back and doing Netflix versions of their shows. I am very jealous of all this ‘Gilmore Girls’ attention and ‘Full House.’ We talk about it every now and then. So you never know, it could happen. I’d do it.”

Created by Bill Lawrence (“Spin City”), “Scrubs” first premiered on NBC in October, 2001 on NBC, which aired the series until 2008. It then moved to ABC for its final two seasons. The series was nominated for seventeen Emmys and won two. Braff himself was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy for three years in a row.

Braff’s upcoming film “Going in Style” opens wide on April 7 from Warner Bros. Pictures.

