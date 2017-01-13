’13 Reasons Why’ Trailer: First Look at Tom McCarthy and Selena Gomez’s Netflix Drama

The 13-episode series is based on the best-selling books by Jay Asher.

After directing the Academy Award-winning drama “Spotlight,” Tom McCarthy returns to helm the new Netflix original series “13 Reasons Why,” based on the best-selling books by Jay Asher.

The drama follows Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette), a young man who comes home from school one day to find a mysterious box with his name on it lying on his porch. When he opens it he finds cassette tapes recorded by his classmate and crush Hannah Baker, a young girl who committed suicide two weeks earlier. On the tapes, Hannah explains that there are 13 reasons why she decided to end her life.

The first teaser shows the cast and includes their thoughts on their lives, their actions and Hannah’s death, as the words “They all killed her” flash on the screen and “Monsters” by Ruelle plays in the background.

The 13-episode series was written by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Brian Yorkey and is executive produced by McCarthy (who directed the first two episodes), Selena Gomez, Joy Gorman and Brian Yorkey from Anonymous Content, and Kristel Laiblin.

McCarthy’s previous directing credits include “The Station Agent,” “The Visitor” and “The Cobbler.” In 2016 he was nominated for two Oscars for “Spotlight,” including Best Director, and won the award for Best Original Screenplay.

This is the first look at Gomez’s upcoming producing projects. The singer and actress is also executive producing a new scripted drama, inspired by her life, for Lifetime alongside Kevin Spacey and Dana Brunetti from Trigger Street, and will create a Latina “Empire”- type drama about an 18-year-old girl destined for greatness for Freeform.

“13 Reasons Why” premieres March 3 on Netflix. Check out the first teaser and poster below.

