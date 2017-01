The IndieWire 2016-17 Awards Season Winners Guide

Stay updated on which films are taking home top honors from the season's major critics prizes, guild awards and more.

And we’re off! The 2016-17 awards season is in full swing after a handful of major announcements were made last week, including end-of-the-year picks from the National Board of Review, the New York Film Critics Circle and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. With so many critics groups, guilds and organizations set to make announcements over the next three months, IndieWire is putting together a guide to make all the awards season madness a little bit clearer.

Below you’ll find all of the films walking away with top honors this awards season. The guide will prove handy in determining which films are breaking out ahead of the pack with the most overall wins this awards season. The information will be updated with each new announcement made during the 2016-17 awards season.

10 Cloverfield Lane

Best Supporting Actor for John Goodman – Utah Film Critics (tie)

13th

Best Documentary – Atlanta Film Critics Society

Best Documentary – Washington D.C. Area Film Critics

Best Documentary – New York Film Critics Online

Best Documentary – African American Film Critics Association

Best Documentary – Black Film Critics Circle

Best Documentary – Satellite Awards

20th Century Women

Best Actress for Annette Bening – Atlanta Film Critics Society

American Honey

Best British Indie Film – British Indie Film Awards

Best Director – British Indie Film Awards

Best Actress for Sasha Lane – British Indie Film Awards

Best Ensemble Cast – Atlanta Film Critics Society

Best Ensemble Cast – Florida Film Critics Circle

Outstanding Achievement in Craft – British Indie Film Awards

A Monster Calls

Best Voice Performance for Liam Neeson – Washington D.C. Area Film Critics

Aquarius

Best Actress for Sonia Braga – San Diego Film Critics Society

Arrival

Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie – Critics Choice Awards

Best Science Fiction Film – Phoenix Critics Circle

Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy/Horror Film – Kansas City Film Critics

Best Actress for Amy Adams – National Board of Review

Best Actress for Amy Adams – Oklahoma Film Critics

Best Adapted Screenplay- Washington D.C. Area Film Critics

Best Adapted Screenplay – Critics Choice Awards

Best Adapted Screenplay – Kansas City Film Critics

Best Adapted Screenplay – Oklahoma Film Critics

Best Adapted Screenplay – Online Film Critics Society

Best Adapted Screenplay – Austin Film Critics Association

Best Editing – San Fransisco Critics Circle

Best Visual Effects – Florida Film Critics Circle

The BFG

Best Motion Capture Performance for Mark Rylance – Washington D.C. Area Film Critics

Cameraperson

NBR Freedom of Expression Award – National Board of Review

Best Documentary – Boston Online Film Critics

Best Documentary – Utah Film Critics

Best Documentary – Vancouver Film Critics

Best Documentary – Florida Film Critics Circle

Best Editing – Boston Online Film Critics

Allan King Documentary Film Award – Toronto Film Critics Association

Captain America: Civil War

Best Action Film – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

Best Action – St. Louis Film Critics

Captain Fantastic

Best Actor (Indie) – Satellite Awards

Certain Women

Best Supporting Actress for Michelle Williams (along with “Manchester”) – New York Film Critics Circle

Best Supporting Actress for Lily Gladstone – Los Angeles Film Critics

Best Supporting Actress for Lily Gladstone – Atlanta Film Critics Society

Best Supporting Actress for Lily Gladstone – Boston Society of Film Critics

Best Breakthrough Actress for Lily Gladstone – San Diego Film Critics Society

Deadpool

Best Comedy – Critics Choice Awards

Best Actor in a Comedy for Ryan Reynolds – Critics Choice Awards

The Edge of Seventeen

Best First Film – New York Film Critics Circle

Best First Film – Florida Film Critics Circle

Elle

Best Actress for Isabelle Huppert – Gotham Awards

Best Actress for Isabelle Huppert – New York Film Critics Circle

Best Actress for Isabelle Huppert – Los Angeles Film Critics

Best Actress for Isabelle Huppert – Boston Online Film Critics

Best Actress for Isabelle Huppert – San Fransisco Critics Circle

Best Actress for Isabelle Huppert – Boston Society of Film Critics

Best Actress for Isabelle Huppert – New York Film Critics Online

Best Actress for Isabelle Huppert – St. Louis Film Critics

Best Actress for Isabelle Huppert – Vancouver Film Critics

Best Actress for Isabelle Huppert – Florida Film Critics Circle

Best Actress for Isabelle Huppert – Austin Film Critics Association

Best Actress (Indie) for Isabelle Huppert – Satellite Awards

Best Foreign Film – Washington D.C. Area Film Critics

Best Foreign Film – Critics Choice Awards

Best Foreign Film – St. Louis Film Critics

Best Foreign Film – Black Film Critics Circle

Best Foreign Film – Florida Film Critics Circle

Fences

Best Supporting Actress for Viola Davis – Washington D.C. Area Film Critics

Best Supporting Actress for Viola Davis – Critics Choice Awards

Best Supporting Actress for Viola Davis – San Fransisco Critics Circle

Best Supporting Actress for Viola Davis – New York Film Critics Online

Best Supporting Actress for Viola Davis – African American Film Critics Association

Best Supporting Actress for Viola Davis – Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics

Best Supporting Actress for Viola Davis – Phoenix Critics Circle

Best Supporting Actress for Viola Davis – Kansas City Film Critics (tie)

Best Supporting Actress for Viola Davis – St. Louis Film Critics

Best Supporting Actress for Viola Davis – Utah Film Critics

Best Supporting Actress for Viola Davis – Black Film Critics Circle

Best Supporting Actress for Viola Davis – Alliance of Film Women Journalists

Best Supporting Actress for Viola Davis – Austin Film Critics Association

Best Actor for Denzel Washington – San Fransisco Critics Circle

Best Actor for Denzel Washington – African American Film Critics Association

Best Actor for Denzel Washington – Black Film Critics Circle

Best Screenplay – African American Film Critics Association

Best Adapted Screenplay – Black Film Critics Circle

Best Ensemble – Black Film Critics Circle

The Fits

Best Breakthrough Performance (Female) for Royalty Hightower – National Board of Review

Special Citation for Under-Appreciated Indie Film – San Fransisco Critics Circle

Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Actress in a Comedy for Meryl Streep – Critics Choice Awards

Hacksaw Ridge

Best Action Movie – Critics Choice Awards

Best Actor in an Action Movie – Critics Choice Awards

Best Actor (Major) – Satellite Awards

Best Editing – Satellite Awards

Best Sound (Editing and Mixing) – Satellite Awards

Hail, Caesar!

Best Production Design – San Diego Film Critics Society

Best Comedy – St. Louis Film Critics

The Handmaiden

Best Foreign Language Film – Los Angeles Film Critics

Best Foreign Film – Boston Online Film Critics

Best Foreign Film – San Fransisco Critics Circle

Best Foreign Film – Boston Society of Film Critics

Best Foreign Film – New York Film Critics Online

Best Foreign Film – Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics

Best Foreign Film – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

Best Foreign Film – Phoenix Critics Circle

Best Foreign Film – Kansas City Film Critics

Best Foreign Film – Utah Film Critics

Best Foreign Film – Alliance of Film Women Journalists

Best Foreign Film – Oklahoma Film Critics

Best Foreign Film – Online Film Critics Society

Best Foreign Film – Austin Film Critics Association

Best Adapted Screenplay – Chicago Film Critics

Best Production Design – Los Angeles Film Critics

Best Cinematography – Boston Society of Film Critics

Best Production Design – San Fransisco Critics Circle

Best Production Design – St. Louis Film Critics

Best Art Direction – Chicago Film Critics

Hell or High Water

Best Picture – San Diego Film Critics Society

Best Director – San Diego Film Critics Society

Best Mystery/Thriller Film – Phoenix Critics Circle

Best Supporting Actor for Jeff Bridges – National Board of Review

Best Supporting Actor for Jeff Bridges – Kansas City Film Critics

Best Supporting Actor for Jeff Bridges – Florida Film Critics Circle

Best Supporting Actor for Jeff Bridges – Satellite Awards

Best Supporting Actor for Ben Foster – San Diego Film Critics Society

Best Acting Ensemble – Washington D.C. Area Film Critics

Best Acting Ensemble – San Diego Film Critics Society

Best Original Screenplay – San Diego Film Critics Society

Best Original Screenplay – Kansas City Film Critics

Best Original Screenplay – St. Louis Film Critics

Best Original Screenplay – Utah Film Critics

Best Original Screenplay – Online Film Critics Society

Best Cinematography – San Diego Film Critics Society

Hidden Figures

Best Ensemble – National Board of Review

Best Ensemble – African American Film Critics Association

Best Ensemble – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

Best Ensemble – Satellite Awards

Breakthrough Performance for Janelle Monae – African American Film Critics Association (tie)

Best Song for “Victory” – African American Film Critics Association

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

Best Family Film – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

Best Comedy Film – Phoenix Critics Circle

I Am Not Your Negro

Best Documentary – Los Angeles Film Critics

Best Documentary – San Fransisco Critics Circle

Best Documentary – St. Louis Film Critics

I, Daniel Blake

Best Actor for Dave Johns – British Indie Film Awards

Most Promising Newcomer for Hayley Squires – British Indie Film Awards

Jackie

Best Actress for Natalie Portman – Washington D.C. Area Film Critics

Best Actress for Natalie Portman – Critics Choice Awards

Best Actress for Natalie Portman – Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics

Best Actress for Natalie Portman – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

Best Actress for Natalie Portman – Chicago Film Critics

Best Actress for Natalie Portman – Phoenix Critics Circle

Best Actress for Natalie Portman – Kansas City Film Critics

Best Actress for Natalie Portman – Online Film Critics Society

Best Editing – St. Louis Film Critics

Best Costume Design – Critics Choice Awards

Best Costume Design – Satellite Awards

Best Hairstyle and Makeup – Critics Choice Awards

Best Original Score – Boston Online Film Critics

Best Original Score – San Fransisco Critics Circle

Best Original Score – Boston Society of Film Critics

Best Original Score – Chicago Film Critics

Joe Barber Award for Best Portrayal of Washington D.C. – Washington D.C. Area Film Critics

The Jungle Book

Best Visual Effects – Critics Choice Awards

Best Visual Effects – San Diego Film Critics Society

Best Visual Effects – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

Best Visual Effects – St. Louis Film Critics

Best Cinematography – Satellite Awards

Krisha

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award – Gotham Awards

Best Directorial Debut – National Board of Review

Best First Film – New York Film Critics Circle

New Generation Award – Los Angeles Film Critics

Kubo and the Two Strings

Best Animated Feature – National Board of Review

Best Animated Feature – Atlanta Film Critics Society

Best Animated Feature – Washington D.C. Area Film Critics

Best Animated Feature – Boston Online Film Critics

Best Animated Feature – New York Film Critics Online

Best Animated Feature – San Diego Film Critics Society

Best Animated Feature – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

Best Animated Feature – Chicago Film Critics

Best Animated Feature – Phoenix Critics Circle

Best Animated Feature – Utah Film Critics

Best Animated Feature – Online Film Critics Society

Best Animated Feature – Florida Film Critics Circle

Best Animated Feature – Austin Film Critics Association

La La Land

Best Film – New York Film Critics Circle

Best Film – Atlanta Film Critics Society

Best Film – Washington D.C. Area Film Critics

Best Film – St. Louis Film Critics

Best Film (Major) – Satellite Awards

Best Picture – Critics Choice Awards

Best Picture – Boston Society of Film Critics

Best Picture – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

Best Picture – Utah Film Critics

Best Picture – Oklahoma Film Critics

Best International Film – Israeli Film Critics Association

Best Director – Atlanta Film Critics Society

Best Director – Washington D.C. Area Film Critics

Best Director – Critics Choice Awards

Best Director – Boston Online Film Critics

Best Director – Boston Society of Film Critics

Best Director – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

Best Director – Phoenix Critics Circle (tie)

Best Director – St. Louis Film Critics

Best Director – Oklahoma Film Critics

Best Director – Florida Film Critics Circle

Best Actress for Emma Stone – Utah Film Critics

Best Original Screenplay – Washington D.C. Area Film Critics

Best Original Screenplay – Critics Choice Awards (tie)

Best Original Screenplay – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

Best Music Score – Los Angeles Film Critics

Best Original Score – Washington D.C. Area Film Critics

Best Original Score – Critics Choice Awards

Best Original Score – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

Best Original Score – Phoenix Critics Circle

Best Original Score – St. Louis Film Critics

Best Original Score – Utah Film Critics

Best Original Score – Florida Film Critics Circle

Best Original Score – Austin Film Critics Association

Best Original Score – Satellite Awards

Best Musical Score – Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics

Best Song for “City Of Stars” – Critics Choice Awards

Best Song for “City Of Stars” – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

Best Song for “City of Stars” – Satellite Awards

Best Song for “Audition” – St. Louis Film Critics

Best Use of Music – New York Film Critics Online

Best Cinematography – Atlanta Film Critics Society

Best Cinematography – Critics Choice Awards

Best Cinematography – Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics

Best Cinematography – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

Best Cinematography – Chicago Film Critics

Best Cinematography – St. Louis Film Critics

Best Cinematography – Utah Film Critics

Best Cinematography – Online Film Critics Society

Best Cinematography – Florida Film Critics Circle

Best Cinematography – Austin Film Critics Association

Best Editing – Atlanta Film Critics Society

Best Editing – Washington D.C. Area Film Critics

Best Editing – Critics Choice Awards

Best Editing – Boston Society of Film Critics

Best Editing – Chicago Film Critics

Best Editing – Online Film Critics Society

Best Production Design – Washington D.C. Area Film Critics

Best Production Design – Critics Choice Awards

Best Costume Design – San Diego Film Critics Society

Best Art Direction – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

Best Art Direction – Florida Film Critics Circle

Best Art Direction – Satellite Awards

Best Scene for “Just Another Day of Scene” – St. Louis Film Critics

The Lobster

Best Picture – Florida Film Critics Circle

Best Screenplay – Los Angeles Film Critics

Best Screenplay – Phoenix Critics Circle

Best Original Screenplay – Florida Film Critics Circle

Love & Friendship

Best Adapted Screenplay – San Diego Film Critics Society

Best Adapted Screenplay – St. Louis Film Critics

Best Adapted Screenplay – Florida Film Critics Circle

Loving

Best Breakthrough Performance for Ruth Negga – New York Film Critics Online

Best Actress for Ruth Negga – African American Film Critics Association

Best Actress for Ruth Negga – Black Film Critics Circle

Best Actress for Ruth Negga – Alliance of Film Women Journalists

Best Actress (Major) for Ruth Negga – Satellite Awards

Manchester by the Sea

Best Film – National Board of Review

Best Picture – Kansas City Film Critics

Best Picture – Vancouver Film Critics

Best Picture (Indie) – Satellite Awards

Best Director – Kansas City Film Critics

Best Director – Vancouver Film Critics

Best Director – Satellite Awards

Best Actor for Casey Affleck – Gotham Awards

Best Actor for Casey Affleck – National Board of Review

Best Actor for Casey Affleck – New York Film Critics Circle

Best Actor for Casey Affleck – Atlanta Film Critics Society

Best Actor for Casey Affleck – Washington D.C. Area Film Critics

Best Actor for Casey Affleck – Critics Choice Awards

Best Actor for Casey Affleck – Boston Online Film Critics

Best Actor for Casey Affleck – Boston Society of Film Critics

Best Actor for Casey Affleck – New York Film Critics Online

Best Actor for Casey Affleck – Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics

Best Actor for Casey Affleck – San Diego Film Critics Society

Best Actor for Casey Affleck – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

Best Actor for Casey Affleck – Chicago Film Critics

Best Actor for Casey Affleck – Phoenix Critics Circle

Best Actor for Casey Affleck – Kansas City Film Critics

Best Actor for Casey Affleck – St. Louis Film Critics

Best Actor for Casey Affleck – Utah Film Critics

Best Actor for Casey Affleck – Vancouver Film Critics

Best Actor for Casey Affleck – Alliance of Film Women Journalists

Best Actor for Casey Affleck – Oklahoma Film Critics

Best Actor for Casey Affleck – Online Film Critics Society

Best Actor for Casey Affleck – Florida Film Critics Circle

Best Actor for Casey Affleck – Austin Film Critics Association

Best Supporting Actress for Michelle Williams – New York Film Critics Circle

Best Supporting Actress for Michelle Williams – Boston Online Film Critics

Best Supporting Actress for Michelle Williams – Toronto Film Critics Association

Best Supporting Actress for Michelle Williams – San Diego Film Critics Society

Best Supporting Actress for Michelle Williams – Chicago Film Critics

Best Supporting Actress for Michelle Williams – Vancouver Film Critics

Best Supporting Actress for Michelle Williams – Oklahoma Film Critics

Best Supporting Actress for Michelle Williams – Florida Film Critics Circle

Best Youth Performance for Lucas Hedges – Washington D.C. Area Film Critics

Best Young Actor for Lucas Hedges – Critics Choice Awards

Best Youth in Film for Lucas Hedges – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

Most Promising Performer for Lucas Hedges – Chicago Film Critics

Best Ensemble Cast – Oklahoma Film Critics

Best Screenplay – New York Film Critics Circle

Best Screenplay – Atlanta Film Critics Society

Best Screenplay – Boston Online Film Critics

Best Screenplay – Toronto Film Critics Association

Best Screenplay – San Fransisco Critics Circle (tie)

Best Screenplay – Boston Society of Film Critics

Best Screenplay – Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics

Best Screenplay – Vancouver Film Critics

Best Original Screenplay – National Board of Review

Best Original Screenplay – Critics Choice Awards (tie)

Best Original Screenplay – Chicago Film Critics

Best Original Screenplay – Alliance of Film Women Journalists

Best Original Screenplay – Oklahoma Film Critics

Best Breakthrough Performance (Male) for Lucas Hedges – National Board of Review

Moonlight

Best Feature – Gotham Awards

Best Picture – Los Angeles Film Critics

Best Picture – Boston Online Film Critics

Best Picture – Toronto Film Critics Association

Best Picture – San Fransisco Critics Circle

Best Picture – New York Film Critics Online

Best Picture – Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics

Best Picture – African American Film Critics Association

Best Picture – Chicago Film Critics

Best Picture – Phoenix Critics Circle

Best Picture – Black Film Critics Circle

Best Picture – Alliance of Film Women Journalists

Best Picture – Online Film Critics Society

Best Picture – Austin Film Critics Association

Best International Indie Film – British Indie Film Awards

Best Screenplay – Gotham Awards

Best Screenplay – San Fransisco Critics Circle (tie)

Best Screenplay – New York Film Critics Online

Best Adapted Screenplay – Utah Film Critics

Best Adapted Screenplay – Alliance of Film Women Journalists

Best Original Screenplay – Black Film Critics Circle

Best Original Screenplay – Austin Film Critics Association

Best Original Screenplay – Satellite Awards

Best Director – National Board of Review

Best Director – New York Film Critics Circle

Best Director – Los Angeles Film Critics

Best Director – San Fransisco Critics Circle

Best Director – New York Film Critics Online

Best Director – Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics

Best Director – African American Film Critics Association

Best Director – Chicago Film Critics

Best Director – Phoenix Critics Circle (tie)

Best Director – Utah Film Critics

Best Director – Black Film Critics Circle

Best Director – Alliance of Film Women Journalists

Best Director – Online Film Critics Society

Best Director – Austin Film Critics Association

Best Supporting Actress for Naomie Harris – National Board of Review

Best Supporting Actress for Naomie Harris – Kansas City Film Critics (tie)

Best Supporting Actress for Naomie Harris – Online Film Critics Society

Best Supporting Actress for Naomie Harris – Satellite Awards

Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali – New York Film Critics Circle

Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali – Los Angeles Film Critics

Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali – Atlanta Film Critics Society

Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali – Washington D.C. Area Film Critics

Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali – Critics Choice Awards

Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali – Boston Online Film Critics

Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali – Toronto Film Critics Association

Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali – San Fransisco Critics Circle

Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali – Boston Society of Film Critics

Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali – New York Film Critics Online

Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali – Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics

Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali – African American Film Critics Association

Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali – Chicago Film Critics

Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali – Phoenix Critics Circle

Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali – St. Louis Film Critics

Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali – Utah Film Critics (tie)

Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali – Vancouver Film Critics

Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali – Black Film Critics Circle

Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali – Alliance of Film Women Journalists

Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali – Oklahoma Film Critics

Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali – Online Film Critics Society

Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali – Austin Film Critics Association

Special Jury Award for Ensemble Performance – Gotham Awards

Best Acting Ensemble – Critics Choice Awards

Best Ensemble – Boston Online Film Critics

Best Ensemble – Boston Society of Film Critics

Best Ensemble – New York Film Critics Online

Best Ensemble – Alliance of Film Women Journalists

Gotham Independent Film Audience Award – Gotham Awards

Best Cinematography – New York Film Critics Circle

Best Cinematography – Los Angeles Film Critics

Best Cinematography – San Fransisco Critics Circle

Best Cinematography – New York Film Critics Online

Best Cinematography – Black Film Critics Circle

Best Cinematography – Alliance of Film Women Journalists

Best Editing – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

Best Editing – Alliance of Film Women Journalists

Russell Smith Award for Cutting Edge Indie – Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics

Breakthrough Performance for Janelle Monae – African American Film Critics Association (tie)

Best Independent Film – African American Film Critics Association

Breakout Filmmaker – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

Breakout Award for Barry Jenkins – Florida Film Critics Circle

Mountains May Depart

Best Foreign Language Film – San Diego Film Critics Society

My Life As A Zucchini

Best Animated Film – Satellite Awards

The Neon Demon

Best Score – Atlanta Film Critics Society

Best Cinematography – Boston Online Film Critics

The Nice Guys

Best Comedic Performance for Ryan Gosling – San Diego Film Critics Society

Best Comedy – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actor for Michael Shannon – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

Best Adapted Screenplay – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

O.J.: Made in America

Best Documentary – Gotham Awards

Best Documentary – National Board of Review

Best Documentary – Boston Society of Film Critics

Best Documentary – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

Best Documentary – Chicago Film Critics

Best Documentary – Phoenix Critics Circle

Best Documentary – Kansas City Film Critics

Best Documentary – Oklahoma Film Critics

Best Documentary – Online Film Critics Society

Best Nonfiction Film – New York Film Critics Circle

Best Editing – Los Angeles Film Critics

Paterson

Best Actor for Adam Driver – Los Angeles Film Critics

Best Actor for Adam Driver – Toronto Film Critics Association

Patriots Day

Spotlight Award for Outstanding Collaborative Vision – National Board of Review

The Red Turtle

Best Animated Feature – San Fransisco Critics Circle

The Salesman

Best Foreign Language Film – National Board of Review

Best Foreign Film – Satellite Awards

Silence

Best Adapted Screenplay – National Board of Review

Sing Street

Best Song for “Drive It Like You Stole It” – Atlanta Film Critics Society

Best Use Of Music In A Film – San Diego Film Critics Society

Best Music Soundtrack – St. Louis Film Critics

Snowden

Best Adapted Screenplay – Satellite Awards

Suicide Squad

Best Actress in an Action Movie for Margot Robbie – Critics Choice Awards

Sully

Best Editing – San Diego Film Critics Society

Tanna

Best Foreign Film – African American Film Critics Association

Toni Erdmann

Best Foreign Language Film – New York Film Critics Circle

Best Foreign Language Film – Atlanta Film Critics Society

Best Foreign Film – Toronto Film Critics Association

Best Foreign Film – Vancouver Film Critics

Best Actress for Sandra Huller – Toronto Film Critics Association

Best Director – Toronto Film Critics Association

Tower

Best Animated Feature – Boston Society of Film Critics

Best Documentary – Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics

Best Documentary – Austin Film Critics Association

Things To Come

Best Actress for Isabelle Huppert (along with “Elle”) – New York Film Critics Circle

Best Actress for Isabelle Huppert (along with “Elle”) – Los Angeles Film Critics

Best Actress for Isabelle Huppert (along with “Elle”) – Boston Society of Film Critics

Under the Shadow

Best Supporting Actress for Avin Manshadi – British Indie Film Awards

Best Screenplay – British Indie Film Awards

Best Debut Director – British Indie Film Awards

Weiner

Best Documentary – San Diego Film Critics Society

The Witch

Breakthrough Actor for Anya Taylor-Joy – Gotham Awards

Best First Feature – Toronto Film Critics Association

Best First Feature – Oklahoma Film Critics

Best First Feature – Austin Film Critics Association

Best New Filmmaker for Robert Eggers – Boston Society of Film Critics

Best Debut Director for Robert Eggers – New York Film Critics Online

Most Promising Filmmaker for Robert Eggers – Chicago Film Critics

Best Costume – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

Best Horror/Sci-Fi – Las Vegas Film Critics Society

Best Horror/Sci-Fi – St. Louis Film Critics

Best Horror Film – Phoenix Critics Circle

Your Name

Best Animated Film – Los Angeles Film Critics

Zootopia

Best Animated Feature – New York Film Critics Circle

Best Animated Feature – Critics Choice Awards

Best Animated Feature – Toronto Film Critics Association

Best Animated Film – Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics

Best Animated Feature – African American Film Critics Association

Best Animated Feature – Kansas City Film Critics

Best Animated Feature – St. Louis Film Critics

Best Animated Feature – Black Film Critics Circle

Best Animated Feature – Alliance of Film Women Journalists

Best Animated Feature – Oklahoma Film Critics

