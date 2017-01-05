2016 Art Directors Guild Awards Nominations: ‘Arrival,’ ‘La La Land’ Keep Oscar Momentum Alive

This year's ceremony takes place on February 11.

The Art Directors Guild has announced the nominees for this year’s ADG Excellence in Production Design Awards, with “Jackie,” “La La Land” and more among the contenders. ADG’s awards are different from most others, as it has categories for Period, Fantasy and Contemporary Films; this has led to a wide array of winners in recent years, including the likes of “Her” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.” This year’s ceremony, the 21st, will take place in Hollywood on Saturday, February 11. Full list of nominees below.

PERIOD FILM

“Cafe Society” (Production Designer: Santo Loquasto)

“Fences” (Production Designer: David Gropman )

“Hacksaw Ridge” (Production Designer: Barry Robinson)

“Hail, Caesar!” (Production Designer: Jess Gonchor)

“Jackie” (Production Designer: Jean Rabasse)

FANTASY FILM

“Arrival” (Production Designer: Patrice Vermette)

“Doctor Strange” (Production Designer: Charles Wood)

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (Production Designer: Stuart Craig)

“Passengers” (Production Designer: Guy Hendrix Dyas)

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (Production Designer: Doug Chiang, Neil Lamont)

CONTEMPORARY FILM

“Hell or High Water” (Production Designer: Tom Duffield)

“La LA Land” (Production Designer: David Wasco)

“Lion” (Production Designer: Chris Kennedy)

“Manchester By the Sea” (Production Designer: Ruth De Jong)

“Nocturnal Animals” (Production Designer: Shane Valentino)

ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Game of Thrones”: “Blood of My Blood,” “The Broken Man,” “No One”

Production Designer: Deborah Riley

“Stranger Things”: “The Vanishing of Will Byers,” “Holly, Jolly,” “The Upside Down”

Production Designer: Chris Trujillo

“The Crown”: “Wolferton Splash,” “Hyde Park Corner,” “Smoke and Mirrors”

Production Designer: Martin ChildsS

“The Man in the High Castle”: “The Tiger’s Cave,” “Land O’ Smiles,” “Fallout”

Production Designer: Drew Boughton

“Westworld”: “Pilot”

Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Better Call Saul”: “Inflatable,” “Fifi,” “Klick”

Production Designer: Tony Fanning

“Bloodline”: “Part 16,” “Part 21”

Production Designer: Tim Galvin

“House of Cards”: “Chapter 41,” “Chapter 47,” “Chapter 48”

Production Designer: Steve Arnold

“Mr. Robot”: “Eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc,” “Eps2.4_m4ster-slave.aes,” “Eps2.9_pyth0n-pt1.p7z”

Production Designer: Anastasia White

“Preacher”: “See,” “South Will Rise Again,” “Finish The Song”

Production Designer: Dave Blass

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“American Horror Story: Roanoke”: “Chapter 4”

Production Designer: Andrew Murdock

“Black Mirror”: “Nosedive,” “Playtest,” “San Junipero”

Production Designers: Joel Collins, James Foster, Nicholas Palmer

“Sherlock”: “The Abominable Bride”

Production Designer: Arwel W. Jones

“The Night Of”: “Pilot”

Production Designer: Patrizia Von Brandenstein

“The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story”: “100% Not Guilty,” “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia,” “Manna From Heaven”

Production Designer: Jeffrey Mossa

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Mozart in the Jungle”: “Now I Will Sing”

Production Designer: Tommaso Ortino

“Silicon Valley”: “Two In The Box,” “Vachmanity Insanity,” “Daily Active Users”

Production Designer: Richard Toyon

TRANSPARENT: “If I Were A Bell”

Production Designer: CAT SMITH

THE LAST MAN ON EARTH: “Pitch Black,” “The Power of Power,” “Mama’s Hideaway”

Production Designer: BRUCE ROBERT HILL

VEEP: “Kissing Your Sister”

Production Designer: JIM GLOSTER

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

2 BROKE GIRLS: “And The 80’s Movie,” “And The Godmama Drama,” “And The Two Openings: Part Two”

Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO

BABY DADDY: “Love & Carriage,” “Room-Mating,” “Stupid Cupid”

Production Designer: GREG GRANDE

THE BIG BANG THEORY: “The Positive Negative Reaction,” “The Big Bear Precipitation,” “The Fermentation Bifurcation”

Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER

THE GREAT INDOORS: “Pilot”

Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO

THE RANCH: “Leavin’s Been Comin’ (For A Long, Long Time)”

Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER

AWARDS OR EVENT SPECIAL

BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE

Production Designer: HANNAH BEACHLER

GREASE LIVE!

Production Designer: DAVID KORINS

HAIRSPRAY LIVE!

Production Designer: DEREK McLANE

THE 68TH PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS

Production Designers: TAMLYN WRIGHT, BAZ HALPIN

THE OSCARS

Production Designer: DEREK McLANE

SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL

ADIDAS: BASKETBALL NEEDS CREATORS

Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG

BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE “6 Inch”

Production Designer: JC MOLINA

BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE “Denial”

Production Designer: JASON HOUGAARD

BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE “Hold Up”

Production Designer: JASON HOUGAARD

iPHONE 7: BALLOONS

Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND

VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES *tie

AMERICAN GRIT: “Ruck Up”

Production Designer: MERCEDES YOUNGER

PORTLANDIA: “Weirdo Beach”

Production Designer: SCHUYLER TELLEEN

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: “Larry David/The 1975,” “Peter Dinklage/Gwen Stefani,” “Tom Hanks/Lady Gaga”

Production Designers: KEITH IAN RAYWOOD, EUGENE LEE, AKIRA YOSHIMURA, N. JOSEPH DeTULLIO

THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW: “Ellen’s Halloween Show”

Production Designer: KAREN WEBER

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON: “Ep. 0417,” “Ep. 0461,” “Ep. 0493”

Production Designers: EUGENE LEE, PETER BARAN

THE VOICE: “The Blind Auditions, Part 3,” “The Battles Premiere, Part 2”

Production Designers: ANTON GOSS, JAMES PEARSE CONNELLY

