2016 Directors Guild of America Awards Nominations: ‘Lion,’ ‘Moonlight,’ ‘The Edge of Seventeen’ and More

The winners will be announced on February 4.

The Directors Guild of America has announced the nominees for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film and Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Filmmaker for 2016, with a mix of familiar contenders and unexpected presences: Garth Davis (“Lion”) received nods in both categories, with Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) and Kenneth Lonergan (“Manchester by the Sea”) joining him in the former and Kelly Fremon Craig (“The Edge of Seventeen”) and Dan Trachtenberg (“10 Cloverfield Lane”) in the latter.

“These phenomenal filmmakers have captured our hearts and minds, breathing life into stories rarely told and revealing worlds rarely seen,” said DGA president Paris Barclay in a statement. “What makes this recognition truly special is the knowledge that these five directors have made a lasting impression on their peers — directors and members of the director’s team who intimately understand the blood, sweat and tears necessary to create a feature film.”

This year’s ceremony, the 69th, will take place on February 4 at the Beverly Hilton. Full list of nominees below.

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Garth Davis, “Lion”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Longergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Filmmaker

Garth Davis, “Lion”

Kelly Fremon Craig, “The Edge of Seventeen”

Tim Miller, “Deadpool”

Nate Parker, “The Birth of a Nation”

Dan Trachtenberg, “10 Cloverfield Lane”

