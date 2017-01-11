2016 Directors Guild of America Documentary and TV Nominations: The Year of O.J. Continues

Feature film nominees are scheduled to be announced tomorrow.

The Directors Guild of America has announced the nominees in the documentary and television categories for this year’s DGA Awards, with O.J. Simpson present in both fields: “O.J.: Made in America” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” both picked up nods. Other contenders include “Atlanta,” “Westworld” and “The Eagle Huntress.” The feature film nominees, meanwhile, are scheduled to be announced tomorrow.

This year’s ceremony takes place on February 4 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Full list of nominees below:

READ MORE: 2016 Producers Guild Awards TV Nominations: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Atlanta’ and ‘Westworld’ All Land Nods

Dramatic Series

The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things,” “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”

Ryan Murphy, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” “From the Ashes of Tragedy”

Jonathan Nolan, “Westworld,” “The Original”

Miguel Sapochnik, “Game of Thrones,” “The Battle of the Bastards”

John Singleton, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” “The Race Card”

Comedy Series

Alec Berg, “Silicon Valley,” “Daily Active Users”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta,” “B.A.N.”

Mike Judge, “Silicon Valley,” “Founder Friendly”

Becky Martin, “Veep,” “Inauguration”

Dale Stern, “Veep,” “Mother”

Movies for Television and Miniseries

Raymond De Felitta, “Madoff”

Thomas Kail (directed by) and Alex Rudzinski (live television direction by), “Grease Live!”

Kenny Leon (directed by) and Alex Rudzinski (live television direction by), “Hairspray Live!”

Jay Roach, “All the Way”

Steven Zaillian, “The Night Of,” “The Beach”

Variety/Talk/News/Sports — Regularly Scheduled Programming

Paul G. Casey, “Real Time With Bill Maher,” “Show #1437”

Nora Gerard, “CBS Sunday Morning,” “Charles Osgood Farewell Broadcast”

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Episode #0179”

Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live,” “Host: Dave Chappelle”

Paul Pennolino, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” “Episode #1030”

Variety/Talk/News/Sports — Specials

Jerry Foley, “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — The Best is Yet to Come”

Tim Mancinelli, “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special”

Linda Mendoza, “Smithsonian Salutes Ray Charles: In Performance at the White House”

Paul Myers, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” “A Very Special Full Frontal Special”

Glenn Weiss, The 70th Annual Tony Awards

Reality Programs

Ken Fuchs, “Shark Tank,” “801”

John Gonzalez, “Live PD,” “Episode 5”

Brian Smith, “STRONG,” “Welcome to STRONG”

J. Rupert Thompson, “American Grit,” “The Finale — Over the Falls”

Bertram Van Munster, “The Amazing Race,” “We’re Only Doing Freaky Stuff Today”

Children’s Programs

Liz Allen, “The Kicks,” “Pilot”

Alethea Jones, “Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street,” “Gortimer and the Jacks of All Trades”

Michael Lembeck, “A Nutcracker Christmas”

Tina Mabry, “An American Girl Story — Melody 1963: Love Has to Win”

John Schultz, “Adventures in Babysitting”

READ MORE: 2016 Visual Effects Society Awards Nominations: ‘Rogue One’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ Lead the Way

Documentary

Otto Bell, “The Eagle Huntress”

Ezra Edelman, “O.J.: Made in America”

Josh Kriegman & Elyse Steinberg, “Weiner”

Raoul Peck, “I Am Not Your Negro”

Roger Ross Williams, “Life, Animated”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.