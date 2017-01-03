2016 NoBudge Awards Winners: ‘Thunder Road’ Named Best Short Film of the Year

The annual awards celebrate the best short films and features released for free online.

As the new year starts, the annual NoBudge Awards are celebrating the best short films and features that were released for free online in 2016. The online screening site for new indie films has recognized a variety of shorts and movies in 10 categories, with “Thunder Road” and “Her Friend Adam” winning multiple awards.

“In our 4th year giving awards, NoBudge is more dedicated than ever in highlighting some of the most interesting filmmaking happening anywhere. It just so happens that these films are available for free (legally) online,” stated site founder and programmer Kentucker Audley. “The awards shine a light particularly on the often overlooked short-form filmmaking. Free from the constraints of length or being celebrity-driven, these young filmmakers are able to demonstrate singular visions that resonate deeply despite their limited resources.”

Best Film of 2016 went to writer, director and star Jim Cummings’ “Thunder Road,” a story about an officer who gives a Bruce Springsteen -inspired eulogy at his mother’s funeral. The film was screened at last year’s Sundance, where it won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Short Film. Cummings also received NoBudge’s prize for Best Male Performance.

Grace Glowicki from “Her Friend Adam” took home the Best Female Performance. Best Director went to Zia Anger whose film “I Remember Nothing” follows a young college student who doesn’t know she has epilepsy.

Check out the full list of winners below and honorable mentions.

Best Film: “Thunder Road”

Best Drama: “Her Friend Adam”

Best Comedy: “Savasana”

Best Director: “I Remember Nothing” (Zia Anger)

Best Screenplay (tie) “Partners” (writers: Jen Tulluck & Hannah Pearl Utt) // “Killer” (writer: Matt Kazman)

Best Cinematography: “Shelly” (d.p.: Jeff Melanson)

Best Editing: Introducing: “Bobby” (editor: Roger Hayn)

Best Female Performance: “Her Friend Adam” (Grace Glowicki)

Best Male Performance: “Thunder Road” (Jim Cummings)

Best Experimental Film: “Ouchiemongo”

Spirit of NoBudge Honorable Mention

“World Wide Woven Bodies”

“Psychopomp”

“Making Eyes”

“Gogurt”

“Free of Thought”

