2016 Producers Guild of America Awards Nominations: ‘La La Land, ‘Manchester by the Sea,’ ‘Moonlight’ and More

This year's ceremony takes place on January 28.

The nominees for the 2016 Producers Guild of America Awards have been announced, with awards-season juggernaut “La La Land” picking up a Best Theatrical Motion Picture nomination alongside “Arrival,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Moonlight” and more. The PGA Awards are often seen as a reliable indicator of how the Academy Awards will go, as the top prizes have aligned 19 times out of 28 — though last year was an exception, when “The Big Short” won at the PGAs and “Spotlight” took home the Best Picture Oscar.

This year’s ceremony, the 28th overall, will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 28. Full list of nominees below.

READ MORE: Golden Globes 2017 Winners List: ‘La La Land’ Sweeps, While ‘Moonlight,’ ‘The Crown,’ and ‘Atlanta’ Triumph

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

“Arrival”

“Deadpool”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion “

“Manchester By the Sea “

“Moonlight”

READ MORE: Why ‘Hidden Figures’ Is the Inspiring Awards Season Contender We Need Now — Consider This

Focus Features

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

“Finding Dory”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“The Secret Life of Pets”

“Zootopia”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.