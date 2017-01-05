2016 Producers Guild Awards TV Nominations: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Atlanta’ and ‘Westworld’ All Land Nods

“Game of Thrones,” “Westworld” and “Stranger Things” all scored Best Episodic Drama nominations from the Producers Guild of America this morning, with “Atlanta” and “Silicon Valley” doing likewise in the Best Episodic Comedy category. Film categories, meanwhile, will be announced next Tuesday. This year’s ceremony, the 28th overall, will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 28. Full list of nominees below.
The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television:
“Black Mirror” (Season 3)
“The Night Manager” (Season 1)
The Night Of”
“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (Season 1)
“Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program:
“E:60”
“The Fight Game with Jim Lampley: A Tribute to Muhammad Ali”
“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Los Angeles Rams” (Season 11)
“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” (Season 11)
“VICE World of Sports” (Season 1)
The Award for Outstanding Digital Series:
“30 for 30 Shorts” (Season 5)
“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” (Season 7, Season 8)
“Epic Rap Battles of History” (Season 5)
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: ACADEMY” (Season 1)
“National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts”
The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama:
“Better Call Saul” (Season 2)
“Game of Thrones” (Season 6)
“House of Cards” (Season 4)
“Stranger Things” (Season 1)
“Westworld” (Season 1)
The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy:
“Atlanta” (Season 1)
“black-ish” (Season 2)
“Modern Family” (Season 7)
“Silicon Valley” (Season 3)
“Veep” (Season 5)
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:
“30 for 30” (Season 7)
“60 Minutes” (Season 48, Season 49)
“Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown” (Season 5-8)
“Hamilton’s America”
“Making a Murderer” (Season 1)
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television:
“The Amazing Race” (Season 27, Season 28)
“American Ninja Warrior” (Season 7, Season 8)
“Lip Sync Battle” (Season 1, Season 2)
“Top Chef” (Season 13)
“The Voice” (Season 9-11)
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (Season 1)
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Season 3)
“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (Season 2)
“Real Time with Bill Maher” (Season 14)
“Saturday Night Live” (Season 42)
The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program:
“Girl Meets World” (Season 2, Season 3)
“Octonauts” (Season 4)
“School of Rock” (Season 1)
“Sesame Street” (Season 46)
“SpongeBob SquarePants” (Season 9)
