2017 BAFTAs: ‘La La Land’ Leads with 11 Nominations

The BAFTAs and Motion Picture Academy share some members. Uber-charmer Stephen Fry hosts this year's ceremony, which takes place on February 12.

The nominations for the 70th annual BAFTAs have landed, with big Golden Globes winner

“La La Land” atop the list of contenders, continuing to build momentum as Oscar voters are filling out their ballots due at the end of this week.

“La La Land” landed 11 nods, including Best Film, with “Arrival” and “Nocturnal Animals” close behind with nine and “Manchester By the Sea” with six. Rounding out the BAFTA contenders are “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Lion” and “I, Daniel Blake” with five nominations each. “Moonlight” and “Florence Foster Jenkins” followed with four.

Nominated for Outstanding British Film, meanwhile, are “I, Daniel Blake,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Under the Shadow,” “American Honey,” “Denial” and documentary “Notes on Blindness.”

Stephen Fry is hosting this year’s ceremony, which takes place in London on February 12. Full list of nominees below.

“La La Land” is nominated for Best Film, Original Music, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Costume Design and Sound. Damien Chazelle is nominated for both Director and Original Screenplay and Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for Leading Actor and Leading Actress.

“Arrival” received nominations for Best Film, Adapted Screenplay, Original Music, Cinematography, Editing, Sound and Special Visual Effects, as well as Director for Denis Villeneuve and Leading Actress for Amy Adams.

“Nocturnal Animals” landed Leading Actor for Jake Gyllenhaal and Supporting Actor for Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who just won the Golden Globe. The film is also nominated for Original Music, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design and Make Up & Hair. Tom Ford is nominated for both Director and Adapted Screenplay.

“Manchester by the Sea” is nominated for Best Film and Editing, with Kenneth Lonergan nominated for both Director and Original Screenplay. Casey Affleck is nominated for Leading Actor and Michelle Williams for Supporting Actress.

Ken Loach is nominated for Director for “I, Daniel Blake,” which is also nominated for Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Original Screenplay and Supporting Actress for Hayley Squires.

“Moonlight” is nominated for Best Film and Original Screenplay — but not Director — as well as supporting players Mahershala Ali and British actress Naomie Harris.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” is nominated for Outstanding British Film, Production Design, Costume Design, Sound and Special Visual Effects.

SAG and Globe nominee Andrew Garfield is nominated for Leading Actor for “Hacksaw Ridge,” which is also nominated for Adapted Screenplay, Editing, Make Up & Hair and Sound.

“Lion” is nominated for Adapted Screenplay, Original Music and Cinematography. SAG and Globe nominees Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman are nominated for Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress respectively.

SAG and Globe nominees Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant are nominated for Leading Actress and Supporting Actor for their roles in “Florence Foster Jenkins.” The film is also nominated for Costume Design and Make Up & Hair.

SAG and Globe nominee Jeff Bridges is nominated for Supporting Actor for “Hell or High Water,” which is also nominated for Original Screenplay and Cinematography. Critics Choice winner and SAG and Globe nominee Natalie Portman is nominated for Leading Actress for “Jackie,” which is also nominated for Original Music and Costume Design.

Also receiving acting nominations are: SAG and Golden Globe nominee Viggo Mortensen for Leading Actor for “Captain Fantastic”; British SAG nominee Emily Blunt for Leading Actress for “The Girl on the Train”; and Golden Globe winner Viola Davis for Supporting Actress for “Fences.”

Four films are up for Animated Film BAFTAs: “Finding Dory,” “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Moana” and Golden Globe-winner “Zootopia (“Zootropolis” in the UK).

The nominations for Film Not in the English Language: “Dheepan,” “Julieta,” “Mustang,” last year’s Oscar-winner “Son of Saul” and this year’s Oscar-shortlisted “Toni Erdmann.”

“Notes on Blindness” is nominated for Documentary and Outstanding British Film. The film also receives a nomination for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for Pete Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), and Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer). The other Documentary contenders are Ron Howard’s “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years,” and Oscar-shortlisted “13th,” “The Eagle Huntress” and “Weiner.”

“Under the Shadow” received a nomination for Outstanding British Film, as well as for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for Babak Anvari (Writer/Director) alongside the film’s producers Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill and Lucan Toh.

BAFTA 2017 Nominations full list here and below:

BEST FILM

ARRIVAL Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, David Linde, Aaron Ryder

I, DANIEL BLAKE Rebecca O’Brien

LA LA LAND Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Lauren Beck, Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward,

Kevin J. Walsh

MOONLIGHT Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

AMERICAN HONEY Andrea Arnold, Lars Knudsen, Pouya Shahbazian, Jay Van Hoy

DENIAL Mick Jackson, Gary Foster, Russ Krasnoff, David Hare

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM David Yates, J.K. Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram

I, DANIEL BLAKE Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

NOTES ON BLINDNESS Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison

UNDER THE SHADOW Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh

DIRECTOR

ARRIVAL Denis Villeneuve

I, DANIEL BLAKE Ken Loach

LA LA LAND Damien Chazelle

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Kenneth Lonergan

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Tom Ford

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

HELL OR HIGH WATER Taylor Sheridan

I, DANIEL BLAKE Paul Laverty

LA LA LAND Damien Chazelle

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Kenneth Lonergan

MOONLIGHT Barry Jenkins

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

ARRIVAL Eric Heisserer

HACKSAW RIDGE Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight

HIDDEN FIGURES Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder

LION Luke Davies

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Tom Ford

LEADING ACTOR

ANDREW GARFIELD Hacksaw Ridge

CASEY AFFLECK Manchester by the Sea

JAKE GYLLENHAAL Nocturnal Animals

RYAN GOSLING La La Land

VIGGO MORTENSEN Captain Fantastic

LEADING ACTRESS

AMY ADAMS Arrival

EMILY BLUNT The Girl on the Train

EMMA STONE La La Land

MERYL STREEP Florence Foster Jenkins

NATALIE PORTMAN Jackie

SUPPORTING ACTOR

AARON TAYLOR-JOHNSON Nocturnal Animals

DEV PATEL Lion

HUGH GRANT Florence Foster Jenkins

JEFF BRIDGES Hell or High Water

MAHERSHALA ALI Moonlight

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

HAYLEY SQUIRES I, Daniel Blake

MICHELLE WILLIAMS Manchester by the Sea

NAOMIE HARRIS Moonlight

NICOLE KIDMAN Lion

VIOLA DAVIS Fences

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

The Girl With All the Gifts: MIKE CAREY (Writer), CAMILLE GATIN (Producer)

The Hard Stop: GEORGE AMPONSAH (Writer/Director/Producer), DIONNE WALKER (Writer/Producer)

Notes on Blindness: PETER MIDDLETON (Writer/Director/Producer), JAMES SPINNEY (Writer/Director), JO-JO ELLISON (Producer)

The Pass: JOHN DONNELLY (Writer), BEN A. WILLIAMS (Director)

Under the Shadow: BABAK ANVARI (Writer/Director), EMILY LEO, OLIVER ROSKILL, LUCAN TOH (Producers)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

DHEEPAN Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux

JULIETA Pedro Almodóvar

MUSTANG Deniz Gamze Ergüven, Charles Gillibert

SON OF SAUL László Nemes, Gábor Sipos

TONI ERDMANN Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski

DOCUMENTARY

13th Ava DuVernay

THE BEATLES: EIGHT DAYS A WEEK- THE TOURING YEARS Ron Howard

THE EAGLE HUNTRESS Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss

NOTES ON BLINDNESS Peter Middleton, James Spinney

WEINER Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg

ANIMATED FILM

FINDING DORY Andrew Stanton

KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS Travis Knight

MOANA Ron Clements, John Musker

ZOOTROPOLIS Byron Howard, Rich Moore

ORIGINAL MUSIC

ARRIVAL Jóhann Jóhannsson

JACKIE Mica Levi

LA LA LAND Justin Hurwitz

LION Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Abel Korzeniowski

CINEMATOGRAPHY

ARRIVAL Bradford Young

HELL OR HIGH WATER Giles Nuttgens

LA LA LAND Linus Sandgren

LION Greig Fraser

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Seamus McGarvey

EDITING

ARRIVAL Joe Walker

HACKSAW RIDGE John Gilbert

LA LA LAND Tom Cross

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Jennifer Lame

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Joan Sobel

PRODUCTION DESIGN

DOCTOR STRANGE John Bush, Charles Wood

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

HAIL, CAESAR! Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

LA LA LAND Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Shane Valentino, Meg Everist

COSTUME DESIGN

ALLIED Joanna Johnston

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM Colleen Atwood

FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS Consolata Boyle

JACKIE Madeline Fontaine

LA LA LAND Mary Zophres

MAKE UP & HAIR

DOCTOR STRANGE Jeremy Woodhead

FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips

HACKSAW RIDGE Shane Thomas

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Nominees tbc

SOUND

ARRIVAL Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare

DEEPWATER HORIZON Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp

HACKSAW RIDGE Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright

LA LA LAND Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

ARRIVAL Louis Morin

DOCTOR STRANGE Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins

THE JUNGLE BOOK Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

THE ALAN DIMENSION Jac Clinch, Jonathan Harbottle, Millie Marsh

A LOVE STORY Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King

TOUGH Jennifer Zheng

BRITISH SHORT FILM

CONSUMED Richard John Seymour

HOME Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell

MOUTH OF HELL Bart Gavigan, Samir Mehanovic, Ailie Smith, Michael Wilson

THE PARTY Farah Abushwesha, Emmet Fleming, Andrea Harkin, Conor MacNeill

STANDBY Charlotte Regan, Jack Hannon

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY

LAIA COSTA

LUCAS HEDGES

RUTH NEGGA

TOM HOLLAND

