2017 Berlin Film Festival to Open With Etienne Comar’s ‘Django’

Reda Kateb stars as jazz legend Django Reinhardt.

The Berlin Film Festival has announced that it will kick off its 67th edition with the world premiere of Etienne Comar’s directorial debut “Django,” according to Deadline.

The film, co-written by Comar and Alexis Salatko, is a biopic about the jazz legend Django Reinhardt. Starring Reda Kateb as the guitarist and composer, the film is set during Reinhardt’s flight from German-occupied Paris in 1943. As a beloved artist, he and his family were harassed and hounded by the Nazis. Cécile de France, Alex Brendemühl and Ulrich Brandhoff co-star.

“Django Reinhardt was one of the most brilliant pioneers of European jazz and the father of Gypsy Swing,” said Berlin festival director Dieter Kosslick. “‘Django’ grippingly portrays one chapter in the musician’s eventful life and is a poignant tale of survival. Constant danger, flight and the atrocities committed against his family could not make him stop playing.”

The film will also be in official competition in Berlin.

“Django” is produced by Fidélité, Arches Films and Pathé. Reinhardt’s music was re-recorded by the Dutch jazz band Rosenberg Trio.

Comar is best known as a screenwriter and producer of such films as “Of Gods and Men,” “Haute Cuisine,” “My King” and “Gauguin,” which is in post-production.

The 67th Berlin International Film Festival runs from February 9 to 19.

