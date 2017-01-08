2017 Golden Globes Live Blog: Follow Along as IndieWire Riffs on the Most Entertaining Awards Ceremony of the Year

The festivities begin at 8 p.m. EST.

Jimmy Fallon is hosting the Golden Globes tonight, and you know what that means: The “Tonight Show” host will probably spend the entire night laughing and never make it through any of his lines. In anticipation of that, your brave friends here at IndieWire have decided to step up to the plate and provide running commentary of our own in the form of a live blog. We hope you’ll join the fun as we riff on the presenters and answer the question you’ve all been wanting the answer to for so long: “Who is Eric Kohn wearing tonight?”

As winners are announced and our extensive predictions in both the film and TV categories are put to the test, we’ll be sure to offer insights on the independent films that made their way to the Beverly Hilton, from “The Lobster” and “Moonlight” to “20th Century Women” and “Toni Erdmann.” Who knows — one of us might even don a kukeri costume for the occasion.

Tonight’s ceremony starts at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. Join us, won’t you?

