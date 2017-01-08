Back to IndieWire

2017 Golden Globes Live Blog: Follow Along as IndieWire Riffs on the Most Entertaining Awards Ceremony of the Year

The festivities begin at 8 p.m. EST.

2 hours ago

Inside the Beverly Hilton

REX/Shutterstock

Jimmy Fallon is hosting the Golden Globes tonight, and you know what that means: The “Tonight Show” host will probably spend the entire night laughing and never make it through any of his lines. In anticipation of that, your brave friends here at IndieWire have decided to step up to the plate and provide running commentary of our own in the form of a live blog. We hope you’ll join the fun as we riff on the presenters and answer the question you’ve all been wanting the answer to for so long: “Who is Eric Kohn wearing tonight?”

READ MORE: Golden Globes Film Predictions 2017: Why ‘La La Land’ Will Win Nearly Every Award

As winners are announced and our extensive predictions in both the film and TV categories are put to the test, we’ll be sure to offer insights on the independent films that made their way to the Beverly Hilton, from “The Lobster” and “Moonlight” to “20th Century Women” and “Toni Erdmann.” Who knows — one of us might even don a kukeri costume for the occasion.

READ MORE: Golden Globes TV Predictions 2017: Bold Picks in Every Category

Tonight’s ceremony starts at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. Join us, won’t you?

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Michael Schneider January 8, 20178:01 pm

This opening is not far from the truth. I finally gave up and parked in the nearby Beverly Hills neighborhood. Will my car still be there after? Stay tuned!

Eric Kohn January 8, 20178:00 pm

Welcome to the La La Land Awards.

Liz Shannon Miller January 8, 20178:00 pm

This opening sequence better not ruin my love for “La La Land.”

Michael Schneider January 8, 20177:59 pm

Stragglers rushing in now. 30 seconds!

Michael Schneider January 8, 20177:59 pm

The Roots’ Questlove is here on stage as the house DJ. Pretty sure that’s the first time the Globes has had a “house DJ”!

Michael Schneider January 8, 20177:58 pm

Chatted briefly with Veep exec producer Dave Mandel, who says it’s common practice for people (including me) to come up and say how much we need the show now, more than ever

Dana Harris January 8, 20177:57 pm

More strange sleeves: That Sarah Jessica Parker dress. I fear a trend.

Michael Schneider January 8, 20177:57 pm

Inside the Beverly Hilton and just had a Gosling sighting. Also: coolest jackets go to Donald Glover, in brown velour, and Black-Ish creator Kenya Barris in green

Dana Harris January 8, 20177:56 pm

12-year-old Dylan Bridson saw Mel Gibson on the red carpet and asked, “Is that his daughter?” Ah, youth.

William Earl January 8, 20177:56 pm

Apparently “The Big Show is up next.” Always nice to give a nod to the WWE on such a prestigious night.

David Ehrlich January 8, 20177:55 pm

BREAKING: The women on the couch in my apartment report that Nicole Kidman is wearing “strange sleeves.”

William Earl January 8, 20177:53 pm

“Hacksaw Ridge” was a bore, but more people should revisit Mel in last year’s “Blood Father.” It’s much better. hottake

David Ehrlich January 8, 20177:53 pm

if Deadpool wins anything tonight I’m taking the rest of the year off (for my health).

David Ehrlich January 8, 20177:51 pm

Chris Pine has stolen Mel Gibson’s beard.

Dana Harris January 8, 20177:48 pm

Wow, a T-Mobile commercial about lice. Consider your customers thoroughly creeped out.

Eric Kohn January 8, 20177:46 pm

Al Roker just forgot all of Mel Gibson’s movies from the last 20 years. But the only one we REALLY need to remember is “Apocalypto.”

Eric Kohn January 8, 20177:44 pm

Mahershala Ali continues his victory lap. We all know he’s great in “Moonlight.” But if you haven’t checked out “Luke Cage” yet, you’re missing out.

William Earl January 8, 20177:43 pm

Ryan Seacrest, to Chris Pine: Jeff Bridges is “very cool.” I agree!

Eric Kohn January 8, 20177:36 pm

How about, “How much do you hate this?”

Anne Thompson January 8, 20177:35 pm

Can’t interviewers come up with anything better than “how do you feel?”

William Earl January 8, 20177:34 pm

Best supporting performance on the red carpet is Emma Stone’s brother giving passive-aggressive answers to Seacrest’s questions.

Dana Harris January 8, 20177:34 pm

Hey, Colin Farrell talking without noise in the background! Also: He no longer looks like a lobster. Good on him.

Eric Kohn January 8, 20177:34 pm

Great plug for “Dogtooth” from Colin Farrell.

David Ehrlich January 8, 20177:33 pm

Belated congrats to Sting for surviving 2016.

Eric Kohn January 8, 20177:31 pm

Awards season mayhem has turned his beard grey, too.

Dana Harris January 8, 20177:30 pm

Casey Affleck is affecting a man bun. Creepiness personified.

David Ehrlich January 8, 20177:30 pm

Really hoping that Casey Affleck’s red carpet interview is all about A GHOST STORY.

William Earl January 8, 20177:27 pm

Ryan Seacrest just asked Viola Davis how she remembers all of her lines.

Dana Harris January 8, 20177:25 pm

Or as David Bridson likes to call it, Hackjob Ridge — the most brightly lit war movie ever made.

Eric Kohn January 8, 20177:24 pm

I’ll listen to Jeff Bridges talk about “Hell or High Water” over Vince Vaughn talking about “Hacksaw Ridge” any day.

Dana Harris January 8, 20177:22 pm

I can listen to Jeff Bridges talk about anything.

Eric Kohn January 8, 20177:22 pm

From Jeffrey Tambor talking “Transparent” to Naomie Harris talking “Moonlight” — a promising window into the state of things…

Dana Harris January 8, 20177:21 pm

Go Jeffrey Tambor: I think this may be the first time ever that “cis-gender male” was uttered on the Golden Globe red carpet.

William Earl January 8, 20177:19 pm

Do we think Jessica Biel found “Toni Erdmann” to be a revelation, or a bit bloated and unfocused? Discuss.

Eric Kohn January 8, 20177:15 pm

Pete Hammond just wandered through John Lithgow’s shot.

Liz Shannon Miller January 8, 20177:15 pm

Red carpet journalism is like a three-hour firing squad without the promise of the sweet release of death.

Dana Harris January 8, 20177:14 pm

To be fair, I think live red-carpet reporting may be shortest straw in journalism.

Eric Kohn January 8, 20177:13 pm

It’s really hard to accept Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys all dressed up without assuming it’s actually Elizabeth and Phillip on assignment.

Eric Kohn January 8, 20177:12 pm

Why would Keith Urban have “final approval” on Nicole Kidman’s dresses?

Eric Kohn January 8, 20177:10 pm

“Hidden Fences” would be a helluva mashup.

Dana Harris January 8, 20177:06 pm

“You’re nominated for Hidden Fences!” Yes, that really just happened.

Dana Harris January 8, 20177:06 pm

Watching Viola Davis speak on the red carpet makes me realize how rare it is to see a man stand in smiling, silent support.

Eric Kohn January 8, 20177:06 pm

More welcome flashes of insight on the red carpet: Viola Davis’ insightful riff on the historical significance of Edward Albee. And now it’s time for Pharrell.

William Earl January 8, 20177:05 pm

Evan Rachel Wood cites her outfit’s inspiration as “Marlene Dietrich and David Bowie.” Meanwhile, Brie Larson is channelling Jessica Rabbit. Both are perfect people.

Eric Kohn January 8, 20177:04 pm

Viola Davis can handle anything. Even Al Roker.

Eric Kohn January 8, 20177:03 pm

Fleeting red carpet split screen shows Sarah Jessica Parker and David Schwimmer. What year is this again?

Liz Shannon Miller January 8, 20177:01 pm

Tim Burton weeps.

William Earl January 8, 20177:00 pm

Fact: Winona Ryder will be cool until the end of time. In other news, she’s calling “Stranger Things” the first “genre thing” she’s ever done, so alright!

Eric Kohn January 8, 20177:00 pm

Red carpet interviews are all soundbites, but I’ll take “Darren Aronofsky introduced me to Pablo Larrain” over the usual routine. Props to Natalie Portman.

William Earl January 8, 20176:52 pm

“Love and joy is a limited commodity.” — Justin Timberlake’s red carpet slam poetry

Eric Kohn January 8, 20176:52 pm

Years from now, we will all remember this as the year Amy Adams really found her groove…in “Nocturnal Animals.”

Liz Shannon Miller January 8, 20176:51 pm

That actually sounds very appropriate for 2017.

Eric Kohn January 8, 20176:51 pm

So THAT’S what happened to Eleven.

Eric Kohn January 8, 20176:50 pm

Liz, you’d have to get used to a lot of black and stripes.

Liz Shannon Miller January 8, 20176:49 pm

I officially decree that Eric should be IndieWire’s Chief Fashion Critic, in addition to his other titles.

William Earl January 8, 20176:49 pm

Andrew Garfield to Ryan Seacrest: Mel Gibson “hits audiences right where it hurts.” OK!

Eric Kohn January 8, 20176:47 pm

You don’t have to be a fashion expert to appreciate Janelle Monae’s dress. “Moonlight” represent!

Liz Shannon Miller January 8, 20176:46 pm

I’m here at the Beverly Hilton, where a very important fact is being reenforced: For any one actor, there are at least three additional “handlers.”

William Earl January 8, 20176:44 pm

Michelle Williams bringing Busy Phillips as her date is very important.

William Earl January 8, 20176:44 pm

Riley Keough looks glam, but she should have worn her wardrobe from “American Honey” to make an even bigger red carpet splash.

William Earl January 8, 20176:34 pm

Drew Barrymore is talking with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet. Puns left and right about her “Santa Clarita Diet” character eating people! “IT HAS BITE!”

William Earl January 8, 20176:31 pm

Hello, IndieWire readers! We’re excited to watch the Globes with you tonight.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged ,


More From IndieWire

Comments

Jen Jessup

Is Cuba Gooding Jr on something? He starred in OJ yet just stated the trial was in 92/93? Off by 2 years. And mispronounced zettgeist. Hmmmm

Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *