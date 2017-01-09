Golden Globes 2017 Winners List: Every Film and TV Award Here

Here's the complete winners list for the 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. [Updating live.]

The Golden Globes always promise glamour and strangeness along with the annual celebration of achievements across film and television. This year’s nominees feature plenty of powerful stories, new voices and returning veterans aiming for gold, along with “La La Land” facing off against “Deadpool” in the best comedy film category, and robots battling dragons for Best TV Drama. No matter what, the night will feature some surprises.

Check out the full list of nominees — and winners in bold — below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“20th Century Women”

“Deadpool”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“La La Land”

“Sing Street”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Casey Affleck – “Manchester by the Sea”

Joel Edgerton – “Loving”

Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Viggo Mortensen – “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington – “Fences”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Amy Adams – “Arrival”

Jessica Chastain – “Miss Sloane”

Ruth Negga – “Loving”

Natalie Portman – “Jackie”

Isabelle Huppert – “Elle”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell – “The Lobster”

Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”

Hugh Grant – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Jonah Hill – “War Dogs”

Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening – “20th Century Women”

Lily Collins – “Rules Don’t Apply”

Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”

Emma Stone – “La La Land”

Meryl Streep – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”

Simon Helberg – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Dev Patel – “Lion”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Viola Davis – “Fences”

Naomie Harris – “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman – “Lion”

Octavia Spencer – “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams – “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle – “La La Land”

Tom Ford – “Nocturnal Animals”

Mel Gibson – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan – “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle – “La La Land”

Tom Ford – “Nocturnal Animals”

Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan – “Manchester by the Sea”

Taylor Sheridan – “Hell or High Water”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Nicholas Britell – “Moonlight”

Justin Hurwitz – “La La Land”

Johann Johannsson – “Arrival”

Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka – “Lion”

Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch – “Hidden Figures”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – “Trolls”

Music and lyrics by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Shellback

Music and lyrics by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Shellback “City of Stars” – “La La Land”

Music by Justin Hurwitz, lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

“Faith” – “Sing”

Music and lyrics by Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder and Francis Farewell Starlite

Music and lyrics by Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder and Francis Farewell Starlite “Gold” – “Gold”

Music and lyrics by Brian Burton, Stephen Gaghan, Daniel Pemberton and Iggy Pop

Music and lyrics by Brian Burton, Stephen Gaghan, Daniel Pemberton and Iggy Pop “How Far I’ll Go” – “Moana”

Music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Animated Feature Film

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“Sing”

“Zootopia”

Best Foreign-Language Film

“Divines” (France)

“Elle” (France)

“Neruda” (Chile)

“The Salesman” (Iran/France)

“Toni Erdmann” (Germany)

Best Television Series – Drama

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical

“Atlanta”

“Black-ish”

“Mozart in the Jungle”

“Transparent”

“Veep”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys – “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber – “Ray Donovan”

Billy Bob Thornton – “Goliath”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander”

Claire Foy – “The Crown”

Keri Russell – “The Americans”

Winona Ryder – “Stranger Things”

Evan Rachel Wood – “Westworld”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Gael Garcia Bernal – “Mozart in the Jungle”

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Nick Nolte – “Graves”

Jeffrey Tambor – “Transparent”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical

Rachel Bloom – “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep”

Sarah Jessica Parker – “Divorce”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed – “The Night Of”

Bryan Cranston – “All the Way”

Tom Hiddleston – “The Night Manager”

John Turturro – “The Night Of”

Courtney B. Vance – “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman – “American Crime”

Riley Keough – “The Girlfriend Experience”

Sarah Paulson – “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Charlotte Rampling – “London Spy”

Kerry Washington – “Confirmation”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown – “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Hugh Laurie – “The Night Manager”

John Lithgow – “The Crown”

Christian Slater – “Mr. Robot”

John Travolta – “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman – “The Night Manager”

Lena Headey – “Game of Thrones”

Chrissy Metz – “This Is Us”

Mandy Moore – “This Is Us”

Thandie Newton – “Westworld”

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“American Crime”

“The Dresser”

“Night Manager”

“The Night Of”

“The People v. O.J. Simpson”

