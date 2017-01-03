2017 Independent Spirit Awards: Nick Kroll and John Mulaney to Co-Host Ceremony

The event will air on IFC on February 25.

Film Independent has announced the co-hosts for the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards, taking place Saturday, February 25. This year’s celebration of indie features will be emceed by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney.

“From film to television to Broadway, Nick Kroll and John Mulaney have been almost everywhere – and now their world domination will be complete when they host the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards,” said Film Independent President Josh Welsh. “We couldn’t think of two smarter, funnier people to host our show, and look forward to having them on the beach on Saturday, February 25.”

Kroll is best known for his critically acclaimed Comedy Central series “Kroll Show,” as well as his roles in “Community,” “Parks and Recreation,” “My Blind Brother” and “Date Night,” among others. He currently stars in “Loving,” which is nominated for two Independent Spirit Awards, including Best Director.

Emmy Award winner Mulaney is a writer and comedian who most recently released the Netflix stand up special “The Comeback Kid.” He currently writes for IFC’s “Documentary Now” and for Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” on which he voices the character of Andrew. Both Kroll and Mulaney star in the Broadway production of “Oh, Hello on Broadway,” which Mulaney wrote and both produced.

Previous hosts include Kate McKinnon and Kumail Nanjiani, Fred Armisen and Kristen Bell, Patton Oswalt, Andy Samberg, Joel McHale and Sarah Silverman.

The Independent Spirit Awards will be broadcast live on IFC at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. For the full list of nominees, click here.

