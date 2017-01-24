Watch The 2017 Oscar Nominations: Live Stream Online

The time has finally come. The live Oscar nominations broadcast begins this morning at 8:18am ET. Here's how you can watch it live.

The most nerve-wracking morning of Oscar season is upon us. The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards will be revealed at 8:18am ET, and you can live stream the press conference right here in the video below.

In the past, the Oscar nominations ceremony was hosted by one or two celebrities who read the nominees aloud, but this year the Academy is trying something new with a global live stream. Various members of the academy will announce the nominees on video, with talent like Brie Larson and Jennifer Hudson scheduled to appear.

Golden Globe winner “La La Land” is widely expected to walk away with the most nominations, but whether it can break the Oscar nomination record of 11 noms remains to be seen. Critical favorites “Arrival,” “Moonlight” and “Manchester By the Sea” should also fare well in multiple categories. Click here for Anne Thompson’s full predictions.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 89th Academy Awards on February 26. Watch the live stream below.