2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Animated Short

Ten animated shorts are vying for Oscar nominations on January 24.

This year a record 69 animated short films vied for an Oscar nomination, with ten making the shortlist.

For six years, Disney or Pixar has been nominated in the category every year, and won twice (“Paperman” and “Feast”). This year both studios have films on the shortlist, “Inner Workings” (Disney) and “Piper” (Pixar). Other animated shorts included in the 10 are Robert Valley’s “Pear Cider and Cigarettes,” Franck Dion’s “The Head Vanishes” and Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj’s “Borrowed Time.”

After December screenings in LA, NY, London and San Francisco, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch members selected five nominees to be announced on Tuesday, January 24.

The 10 animated short films, along with their production companies and trailer, are below in alphabetical order:

Frontrunners

“Blind Vaysha,” Theodore Ushev, director (National Film Board of Canada)

“Borrowed Time,” Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj, directors (Quorum Films)

“Happy End,” Jan Saska, director (FAMU – Film and TV School of the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague)

“Pear Cider and Cigarettes,” Robert Valley, director, and Cara Speller, producer (Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation)

“Piper,” Alan Barillaro, director, and Marc Sondheimer, producer (Pixar Animation Studios)

Contenders

“The Head Vanishes,” Franck Dion, director (Papy3D Productions, National Film Board of Canada and ARTE France Cinema Department)

“Inner Workings,” Leo Matsuda, director, and Sean Lurie, producer (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

“Once Upon a Line,” Alicja Jasina, director (University of Southern California)

“Pearl,” Patrick Osborne, director (Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures)

“Sous Tes Doigts (Under Your Fingers),” Marie-Christine Courtès, director, and Ludivine Berthouloux, art director (Vivement Lundi! and Novanima)

