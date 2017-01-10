2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Cinematography

READ MORE: 2017 Oscar Predictions
Several newcomers could break into the ranks of nominated cinematographers this year, including “Arrival” DP Bradford Young and Charlotte Bruus Christensen of “Fences.” Both would mark firsts for an African American or a woman landing an Oscar nomination in this category.
(Listed in alphabetical order.)
Frontrunners
Greig Fraser (“Lion”)
James Laxton (“Moonlight”)
Rodrigo Prieto (“Silence”)
Linus Sandgren (“La La Land”)
Bradford Young (“Arrival”)
Contenders
Charlotte Bruus Christensen (“Fences”)
Roger Deakins (“Hail, Caesar!”)
Stephane Fontaine (“Jackie”)
Jody Lee Lipes (“Manchester By the Sea”)
Seamus McGarvey (“Nocturnal Animals”)
Giles Nuttgens (“Hell or High Water”)
Mandy Walker (“Hidden Figures”)
