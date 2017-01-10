Back to IndieWire

2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Cinematography

Shooting on film could bode well for "La La Land" and "Silence" in the race for Best Cinematography.

"Silence"

Several newcomers could break into the ranks of nominated cinematographers this year, including “Arrival” DP Bradford Young and Charlotte Bruus Christensen of “Fences.” Both would mark firsts for an African American or a woman landing an Oscar nomination in this category.

(Listed in alphabetical order.)

Frontrunners

Greig Fraser (“Lion”)
James Laxton (“Moonlight”)
Rodrigo Prieto (“Silence”)
Linus Sandgren (“La La Land”)
Bradford Young (“Arrival”)

Contenders

Charlotte Bruus Christensen (“Fences”)
Roger Deakins (“Hail, Caesar!”)
Stephane Fontaine (“Jackie”)
Jody Lee Lipes (“Manchester By the Sea”)
Seamus McGarvey (“Nocturnal Animals”)
Giles Nuttgens (“Hell or High Water”)
Mandy Walker (“Hidden Figures”)

