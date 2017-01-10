2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Cinematography

The female-driven true story may take place in the early sixties, but it couldn't be more timely -- stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe and more explain why.

The editors for “Zootopia,” “Moana,” “Kubo and the Two Strings” and “Sing” discuss cutting animation strategies.

Check out our one-one-one video exclusives with contenders Amy Adams, Joel Edgerton, Meryl Streep and more.