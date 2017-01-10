2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Costume Design

READ MORE: 2017 Oscar Predictions
Period and fantasy always have an advantage over contemporary in the Oscar costume universe. The Costume Designers branch, more than many others, is often willing to go their own way (remember winner “Priscilla: Queen of the Desert”?) They don’t care if “The Dressmaker,” say, or “Allied,” did badly at the box office, or if everyone else seems to love “La La Land.” They just look at the clothes.
Contenders are listed in alphabetical order:
Frontunners
Colleen Atwood (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”)
Consolata Boyle (“Florence Foster Jenkins”)
Madeline Fontaine (“Jackie”)
Joanna Johnston (“Allied”)
Mary Zophres (“La La Land”)
Contenders
Marion Boyce and Margot Wilson (“The Dressmaker”)
Sharen Davis (“Fences”)
Dante Ferretti (“Silence”)
Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh (“Love & Friendship”)
The Handmaiden could sneak in as well, I think. This branch tends to be more friendly with non-contenders in other categories.