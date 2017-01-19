2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Documentary Short

Ten films are shortlisted for the documentary short Oscar.

The documentary branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences selected 10 Documentary Short Subject contenders out of 61 eligible entries for the 89th Academy Awards to compete for the final five nominations, to be announced January 24.

The 10 films are listed in alphabetical order by title, with their production companies:

Frontrunners

“Extremis,” f/8 Filmworks in association with Motto Pictures

“Joe’s Violin,” Lucky Two Productions

“The Mute’s House,” The Jerusalem Sam Spiegel Film School

“Watani: My Homeland,” ITN Productions

“The White Helmets,” Grain Media and Violet Films

Contenders

“4.1 Miles,” University of California, Berkeley

“Brillo Box (3¢ Off),” Brillo Box Documentary

“Close Ties,” Munk Studio – Polish Filmmakers Association

“Frame 394,” Compy Films

“The Other Side of Home,” Feeln