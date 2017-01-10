2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Editing

Heavyweights "Manchester By The Sea," "La La Land" and more are set to face off for Best Editing.

The editors are often credited with picking the eventual Oscar-winner. So let’s assume that this year’s top four rivals, “Arrival,” “La La Land,” “Manchester By the Sea” and “Moonlight,” will land nods, along with war movie “Hacksaw Ridge.”

On the other hand, perhaps tellingly, Oscar hopefuls “20th Century Women,” “Jackie,” “Fences,” “Lion,” “Loving,” and “Hidden Figures” did not land drama or comedy editing nods from the American Cinema Editors, which leaves them on the cusp for Best Picture.

Frontrunners

Tom Cross (“La La Land”)

John Gilbert (“Hacksaw Ridge”)

Joe Walker (“Arrival”)

Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders (“Moonlight”)

Jennifer Lame (“Manchester by the Sea”)

Contenders

Julian Clarke (“Deadpool”)

Roderick Jaynes (“Hail, Caesar!”)

Mark Livolsi (“The Jungle Book”)

Yorgos Mavropsaridis (“The Lobster”)

Jake Roberts (“Hell or High Water”)

Thelma Schoonmaker (“Silence”)

Joan Sobel (“Nocturnal Animals”)

