2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Live-Action Short

Ten live-action shorts out of 137 qualified films will vie for an Oscar nomination.
Frontrunners:
“Graffiti,” Lluis Quilez, director (Participant Media, Euphoria Productions and Ainur Films)
“Nocturne in Black,” Jimmy Keyrouz, director (Columbia University)
“Timecode,” Juanjo Giménez, director (Nadir Films)
“The Way of Tea (Les Frémissements du Thé),” Marc Fouchard, director, and Matthieu Devillers, producer (Existenz, BlackBox and P904)
“Sing” (“Mindenki”),” Kristof Deák, director (Meteor Filmstudio)
Contenders:
“Bon Voyage,” Marc Wilkins, director, and Joël Jent, producer (Dschoint Ventschr Filmproduction)
“Ennemis Intérieurs,” Sélim Azzazi, director (Qualia Films)
“La Femme et le TGV,” Timo von Gunten, director (arbel gmbh)
“The Rifle, the Jackal, the Wolf and the Boy,” Oualid Mouaness, director (Tricycle Logic)
“Silent Nights,” Aske Bang, director, and Kim Magnusson, producer (M & M Productions)
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.