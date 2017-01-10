2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Production Design

"La La Land" looks to conquer the below-the-line categories with another nomination here, but there could be surprises in store.

Degree of difficulty is key in this category. Movies of scale and scope and originality –especially if they are period or fantasy — get the advantage. Which is why the Coen brothers’ ambitious Hollywood comedy “Hail, Caesar!” — from musical numbers to synchronized swimming — is a strong contender.

(Contenders are listed in alphabetical order.)

Frontrunners

John Bush, Charles Wood (“Doctor Strange”)

Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”)

Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh (“Hail, Caesar!”)

Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco (“La La Land”)

Patrice Vermette; Paul Hotte (“Arrival”)

Contenders

Doug Chiang, Neil Lamont (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”)

Guy Hendrix Dyas and Gene Serdena (“Passengers”)

Dante Ferretti, Francesca Lo Schiavo (“Silence”)

Gary Freeman; Raffaella Giovannetti (“Allied”)

Christopher Glass, Amanda Moss Serino (“The Jungle Book”)

Alan MacDonald (“Florence Foster Jenkins”)

Jean Rabasse; Veronique Melery (“Jackie”)

Barry Robison (“Hacksaw Ridge”)

Wynn Thomas (“Hidden Figures”)

Shane Valentino, Meg Everist (“Nocturnal Animals”)

