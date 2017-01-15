2017 Palm Springs International Film Festival Honors Isabelle Huppert, ‘Toni Erdmann’ and More

The Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) has announced the winners of its 28th edition, with “Toni Erdmann,” Isabelle Huppert and and “Neruda” among the honorees. Held between January 2 – 16, the fest boasts a lineup of 190 films from 72 countries — including a great many Oscar submissions that aren’t widely screened elsewhere, like Cristi Puiu’s “Sieranevada.”
Audience Award winners in the Best Narrative Feature and Best Documentary Feature categories will be announced today, and the Best of the Fest screenings will take place tomorrow, January 16. Full list of the announced winners so far below:
FIPRESCI Prize for Best Foreign Language Film of the Year
“Toni Erdmann” (Germany), directed by Maren Ade
FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actor in a Foreign Language Film
Gael García Bernal in “Neruda” (Chile)
FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actress in a Foreign Language Film
Isabelle Huppert in “Elle” (France)
New Voices/New Visions Award
Winner: “White Sun” (Nepal/U.S./Qatar/Netherlands), directed by Deepak Runiyar
Special Mentions: “Kati Kati” (Kenya/Germany), directed by Mbithi Masya and Mellow Mud (Latvia), directed by Renars Vimba
The John Schlesinger Award
Winner: “No Dress Code Required” (Mexico), directed by Cristina Herrera Bórquez
Special Mention: “Beauties of the Night” (Mexico), directed by Maria José Cuevas
Cine Latino Award
Winner: “Neruda” (Chile), directed by Pablo Larraín
Special Mention: “Everything Else” (Mexico), directed by Natalia Alamda
HP Bridging the Borders Award
Winner: “Mercenary” (France), directed by Sacha Wolff
