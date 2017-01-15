2017 Palm Springs International Film Festival Honors Isabelle Huppert, ‘Toni Erdmann’ and More

The festival ends tomorrow.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) has announced the winners of its 28th edition, with “Toni Erdmann,” Isabelle Huppert and and “Neruda” among the honorees. Held between January 2 – 16, the fest boasts a lineup of 190 films from 72 countries — including a great many Oscar submissions that aren’t widely screened elsewhere, like Cristi Puiu’s “Sieranevada.”

Audience Award winners in the Best Narrative Feature and Best Documentary Feature categories will be announced today, and the Best of the Fest screenings will take place tomorrow, January 16. Full list of the announced winners so far below:

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Foreign Language Film of the Year

“Toni Erdmann” (Germany), directed by Maren Ade

FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actor in a Foreign Language Film

Gael García Bernal in “Neruda” (Chile)

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actress in a Foreign Language Film

Isabelle Huppert in “Elle” (France)

New Voices/New Visions Award

Winner: “White Sun” (Nepal/U.S./Qatar/Netherlands), directed by Deepak Runiyar

Special Mentions: “Kati Kati” (Kenya/Germany), directed by Mbithi Masya and Mellow Mud (Latvia), directed by Renars Vimba

The John Schlesinger Award

Winner: “No Dress Code Required” (Mexico), directed by Cristina Herrera Bórquez

Special Mention: “Beauties of the Night” (Mexico), directed by Maria José Cuevas

Cine Latino Award

Winner: “Neruda” (Chile), directed by Pablo Larraín

Special Mention: “Everything Else” (Mexico), directed by Natalia Alamda

HP Bridging the Borders Award

Winner: “Mercenary” (France), directed by Sacha Wolff

