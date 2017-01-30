Back to IndieWire

2017 SAG Awards Winners List — Updating Live

Actors celebrate the best in their craft. See the winners in the television and film categories below.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards takes place in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 29. The awards, presented by the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), allows the acting community to pay tribute to the year’s finest performances in film and television. Check out the categories and winners below, which will be updated as the show goes on.

Television Awards:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep” as Selina Meyer

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

William H. Macy – “Shameless” as Frank Gallagher

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Orange Is the New Black” – Uzo Aduba, Alan Aisenberg, Danielle Brooks, Blair Brown, Jackie Cruz, Lea DeLaria, Beth Dover, Kimiko Glenn, Annie Golden, Laura Gómez, Diane Guerrero, Michael J. Harney, Brad William Henke, Vicky Jeudy, Julie Lake, Selenis Leyva, Natasha Lyonne, Taryn Manning, James McMenamin, Adrienne C. Moore, Kate Mulgrew, Emma Myles, Matt Peters, Lori Petty, Jessica Pimentel, Dascha Polanco, Laura Prepon, Jolene Purdy, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Nick Sandow, Abigail Savage, Taylor Schilling, Constance Shulman, Dale Soules, Yael Stone, Lin Tucci and Samira Wiley

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Film Awards:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

