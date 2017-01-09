Now's the time to get familiar with the 2017 TV schedule and make reporters ask the tough questions you want answered.

Thanks in large part to social media (and the internet in general), many of the walls surrounding industry exclusive events are starting to come down. In-person access may still be restricted, but diligent fans can speak directly to those lucky few getting in the doors, and in turn learn what they need to know from the discussion inside.

Such is at least the case with the TCAs, the biannual gathering of television critics who attend panels with the stars of upcoming TV shows. Every day for two weeks, hundreds of critics will fill a hotel ballroom to ask questions of stars, producers, creators, writers, and more talent filling the 2017 TV slate. And while you can always ask questions to the rich and famous yourself online, odds are much better that if you ask a good question to a professional interviewer and TV expert, that query might reach the ears of those it’s intended for — and hear a legitimate answer.

We here at IndieWire are aiming to do just that for you, our dear readers. While we sit and wait for more talent to roll in, take a look at the upcoming TCA schedule, come up with any questions you want answered, send them our way, and we’ll do our damnedest to get the answers. That’s what IndieWire’s Very Good TV Podcast is all about this week, so listen up for some inside information, and then send your questions our way.

To recap:

Look over the TCA schedule to determine what day is devoted to which network(s). Check out IndieWire’s TV preview for a list of upcoming shows (and consider favorite returning series, too). Send your questions to IndieWire TV Editor Liz Shannon Miller, TV Critic Ben Travers, Senior Editor Hanh Nguyen, or Executive Editor Michael Schneider before the scheduled day. We’ll get answers for you! Or at the very least, we’ll do our best.

So, if you have a pressing question for Tom Hardy, make sure to get it to us by Thursday, January 12. If you want to hear from Reese Witherspoon or Nicole Kidman, ask us before Saturday, January 14. If you’re curious about David Lynch, hurry up! The “Twin Peaks” panel is set for Monday, January 9 at 5pm PT.

Of course, IndieWire’s stable of reporters will be bringing you all the breaking news from the TCAs throughout the next two weeks, and we’ll ask the pressing questions instinctive to us, as well. Make sure to keep checking IndieWire.com, as well as our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts for all the news you need to know.

