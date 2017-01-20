’20th Century Women’: Get Tickets to Special Advanced Screenings of Mike Mills’ Acclaimed Oscar Contender

Special advanced screenings of Mike Mills' wonderful new film are taking place in 17 cities across the country next week. Here's your chance to attend.

Mike Mills’ wonderful coming-of-age drama “20th Century Women” expands nationwide January 20, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to wait that long to see the film that has both Mills and lead actress Anette Bening in the thick of the awards race. Next week, advanced screenings of the movie are taking place in 17 cities across the country, including Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta and more, and IndieWire is giving readers a first chance to sign up for tickets. 20 passes for a reader and a guest are available for each screening. Passes are allotted on a first come, first serve basis, so don’t hesitate to sign up. Click here for the sign up page.

Starring Annette Bening, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup, Elle Fanning and newcomer Lucas Jade Zumann, “20th Century Women” is a soulful look at 1970s Santa Barbara, where one boy comes of age with the help of three vastly different women. In his A- review, IndieWire’s David Ehrlich called the movie Mills’ best film to date, citing it as a “celebration of women as pioneers, as protectors, and as invaluable role models for young men.”

Advanced screenings are listed below. Head over to the landing page to sign up for passes.

Chicago

Theater: AMC River East 21

Date: 1/09/2017

Time: 7:00pm

Dallas

Theater: Angelika Film Center & Cafe

Date: 1/09/2017

Time: 7:00pm

Austin

Theater: Galaxy Highland 10

Date: 1/09/2017

Time: 7:00pm

Philadelphia

Theater: Ritz at the Bourse

Date: 1/10/2017

Time: 7:30pm

Washington

Theater: Regal Gallery Place Stadium 14

Date: 1/11/2017

Time: 7:00pm

Somerville

Theater: AMC Assembly Row 12

Date: 1/11/2017

Time: 7:00pm

Houston

Theater: Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX

Date: 1/11/2017

Time: 7:00pm

San Francisco

Theater: Embarcadero Center Cinema

Date: 1/11/2017

Time: 7:00pm

Minneapolis

City: Minneapolis

Theater: Lagoon Cinema

Date: 1/12/2017

Time: 7:00pm

Atlanta

City: Atlanta

Theater: UA Tara Cinemas 4

Date: 1/12/2017

Time: 7:00pm

Denver

Theater: UA Colorado Center Stadium 9 & IMAX

Date: 1/12/2017

Time: 7:00pm

Scottsdale

Theater: Harkins Camelview at Fashion Square

Date: 1/12/2017

Time: 7:00pm

Portland

Theater: Regal Fox Tower Stadium 10

Date: 1/12/2017

Time: 7:00pm

Bloomfield Hills

Theater: The Maple Theater

Date: 1/12/2017

Time: 7:00pm

La Jolla

Theater: AMC La Jolla 12

Date: 1/12/2017

Time: 7:00pm

Seattle

Theater: SIFF Cinema Uptown

Date: 1/12/2017

Time: 7:00pm

Aventura

Theater: AMC Aventura 24

Date: 1/12/2017

Time: 7:30pm

