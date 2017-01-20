’20th Century Women’: Get Tickets to Special Advanced Screenings of Mike Mills’ Acclaimed Oscar Contender

Mike Mills’ wonderful coming-of-age drama “20th Century Women” expands nationwide January 20, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to wait that long to see the film that has both Mills and lead actress Anette Bening in the thick of the awards race. Next week, advanced screenings of the movie are taking place in 17 cities across the country, including Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta and more, and IndieWire is giving readers a first chance to sign up for tickets. 20 passes for a reader and a guest are available for each screening. Passes are allotted on a first come, first serve basis, so don’t hesitate to sign up. Click here for the sign up page.
READ MORE: ’20th Century Women’: How Mike Mills Empowered Annette Bening and Greta Gerwig
Starring Annette Bening, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup, Elle Fanning and newcomer Lucas Jade Zumann, “20th Century Women” is a soulful look at 1970s Santa Barbara, where one boy comes of age with the help of three vastly different women. In his A- review, IndieWire’s David Ehrlich called the movie Mills’ best film to date, citing it as a “celebration of women as pioneers, as protectors, and as invaluable role models for young men.”
Advanced screenings are listed below. Head over to the landing page to sign up for passes.
Chicago
Theater: AMC River East 21
Date: 1/09/2017
Time: 7:00pm
Dallas
Theater: Angelika Film Center & Cafe
Date: 1/09/2017
Time: 7:00pm
Austin
Theater: Galaxy Highland 10
Date: 1/09/2017
Time: 7:00pm
Philadelphia
Theater: Ritz at the Bourse
Date: 1/10/2017
Time: 7:30pm
Washington
Theater: Regal Gallery Place Stadium 14
Date: 1/11/2017
Time: 7:00pm
Somerville
Theater: AMC Assembly Row 12
Date: 1/11/2017
Time: 7:00pm
Houston
Theater: Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX
Date: 1/11/2017
Time: 7:00pm
San Francisco
Theater: Embarcadero Center Cinema
Date: 1/11/2017
Time: 7:00pm
Minneapolis
City: Minneapolis
Theater: Lagoon Cinema
Date: 1/12/2017
Time: 7:00pm
Atlanta
City: Atlanta
Theater: UA Tara Cinemas 4
Date: 1/12/2017
Time: 7:00pm
Denver
Theater: UA Colorado Center Stadium 9 & IMAX
Date: 1/12/2017
Time: 7:00pm
Scottsdale
Theater: Harkins Camelview at Fashion Square
Date: 1/12/2017
Time: 7:00pm
Portland
Theater: Regal Fox Tower Stadium 10
Date: 1/12/2017
Time: 7:00pm
Bloomfield Hills
Theater: The Maple Theater
Date: 1/12/2017
Time: 7:00pm
La Jolla
Theater: AMC La Jolla 12
Date: 1/12/2017
Time: 7:00pm
Seattle
Theater: SIFF Cinema Uptown
Date: 1/12/2017
Time: 7:00pm
Aventura
Theater: AMC Aventura 24
Date: 1/12/2017
Time: 7:30pm
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.