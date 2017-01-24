’24: Legacy’ Trailer: Corey Hawkins Picks Up Where Kiefer Sutherland Left Off

The spinoff premieres immediately after the Super Bowl.

With the Super Bowl fast approaching, Fox is finally ready to unwrap the long-awaited franchise reboot “24: Legacy.”

“Straight Outta Compton” star Corey Hawkins takes over for Kiefer Sutherland as the lead in the new spinoff, which is set to premiere immediately after Super Bowl LI (that’s 51 for those of us who don’t know our Roman numerals). Watch the latest trailer, unveiled Sunday afternoon during the NFC Championship Game, below.

“There’s a situation at CTU,” our new hero is told as the trailer opens; we’re also assured that “someone in the government’s working with the terrorists.” (Which is highly unrealistic, of course — Russians, sure, but terrorists? Surely you jest.) Miranda Otto (“I am no man!”), Jimmy Smits (President Santos!), Teddy Sears, Dan Bucatinsky and Anna Diop also appear in this new iteration of the real-time drama.

The first season of “24: Legacy” will consist of 12 episodes, the first of which will air on February 5.

