’60 Days In’ Returns for Two More Seasons, But Moves to An Even More Dangerous Jail – Watch a Preview Now

The A&E docuseries is back in March, and relocates to Atlanta.

A&E has ordered two more seasons of its docuseries “60 Days In,” which will move from Indiana to Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail for its next editions.

“60 Days In: Atlanta” will premiere Thursday, March 2, at 9 p.m. ET. The show will once again focus on innocent participants who are sent inside jail and treated like any other inmate, in order to get a sense of what life is like inside the pokey.

Like the two Indiana seasons, the Atlanta seasons will be shot back-to-back. Season 3 will consist of nine undercover participants, including a special education teacher who works with at risk youth, a man who believes that the system has failed African Americans and wants to help fight discrimination, a former corrections officer who wants to see what it is like when the roles are reversed, a woman who met her husband while he was incarcerated and hopes to understand his institutionalized behavior, a Marine with law enforcement aspirations and others.

Chief Jailer Colonel Mark C. Adger runs the Fulton County Jail, and agreed to take part in “60 Days In” after seeing the results of the previous seasons in Clark County, Indiana. According to A&E, the challenges facing the Atlanta jail include “rival gangs, drugs, and corruption” (which, quite honestly, sounds like every jail).

This time, “male and female participants will be separated in two different facilities; men will be housed in the main campus where they share a cell with one other inmate, while females will be in cell-bunk form with seven other inmates. The participants are on lockdown with their cell mates for over 15 hours a day and face immense pressure to fit in or risk being the target of threats, violence or their having covers blown.”

Lucky 8 TV produces the show; executive producers include Gregory Henry, Kimberly Woodard, Jeff Grogan, Isaac Holub, Kelly McClurkin Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Brad Holcman.

Here’s a first look at the new season of “60 Days In.”

