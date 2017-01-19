‘A Dog’s Purpose’ Terrified Dog Video: Star Josh Gad and Director Lasse Hallström ‘Disturbed’ by Canine’s Treatment on Set

PETA is calling for a boycott of the film.

TMZ has obtained footage from the set of the movie “A Dog’s Purpose” in which a handler is seen forcing a shaking German Shepherd into a pool of rapidly churning water as the dog attempts to scramble back up the side. Offscreen, a man can be heard saying: “You just gotta throw him in.” The video then cuts to show the dog in the water, his head disappearing below the surface, and the crew rushing over to him before someone yells, “Cut it! Cut it! Cut it!”

“A Dog’s Purpose” is produced by Amblin Entertainment, Walden Media, and DreamWorks. It is set to open in theaters nationwide on January 27th, but its intended audience of dog lovers might not be lining up anytime soon.

Josh Gad (“Frozen”), who voices the movie’s dog protagonist, took to Facebook to voice his concern: “While…I was never on set for the making of this film, I am shaken and sad to see put in a situation against its will.” Director Lasse Hallström (“Chocolat”) tweeted that he “did not witness these actions,” adding that he has “been promised a thorough investigation into this situation is underway and that any wrongdoing will be reported and punished.” Both men emphasized that they are lifelong dog lovers.

I am very disturbed by the video released today from the set of my film A dog’s purpose. — lasse hallstrom (@HallstromLasse) January 19, 2017

I did not witness these actions.

We were all committed to providing a loving and safe environment for all the animals in the film. — lasse hallstrom (@HallstromLasse) January 19, 2017

I have been a lifelong animal lover and A DOG’S PURPOSE is my third film about dogs. The animals’ safety was of utmost priority. — lasse hallstrom (@HallstromLasse) January 19, 2017

PETA released this statement denouncing the movie: “PETA is calling on dog lovers to boycott the film in order to send the message that dogs and other animals should be treated humanely, not as movie props.”

In the movie, which follows one dog’s soul through different re-incarnations, the German Shepherd plays a police dog who jumps into a dam in order to save a little girl from drowning. In reality, it appears the dog was the one who needed saving.

