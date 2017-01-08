‘A Ghost Story’: David Lowery’s Sundance Drama Starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara Acquired by A24

The trio previously made "Ain't Them Bodies Saints" together.

Casey Affleck has had an eventful 12 months, and it started at Sundance last January with the world premiere of “Manchester by the Sea.” 2017 looks to be off to a similar start for the actor, as Variety is reporting that A24 has already acquired worldwide distribution rights to David Lowery’s “A Ghost Story” ahead of its Park City premiere in a few weeks.

READ MORE: Sundance 2017: Sony Pictures Classics Buys Luca Guadagnino’s Gay Romance ‘Call Me By Your Name’

The film reunites Lowery, Affleck and Rooney Mara, the main trio behind “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints,” which first debuted at Sundance four years ago; Lowery’s most recent project was Disney’s “Pete’s Dragon.” A24 — whose recent releases include “Moonlight,” “The Lobster” and “20th Century Women” — bought “A Ghost Story” sight unseen. Other Sundance-bound titles that have already been acquired include “Casting JonBenét” (Netflix) and “Call Me By Your Name” (Sony Pictures Classics).

READ MORE: Sundance 2017: Check Out the Full Lineup, Including Competition Titles, Premieres and Shorts

We saw a similar trend during Cannes last year, when a number of films from high-profile directors likewise secured distribution before actually premiering on the Croisette, many of them courtesy of Amazon Studios.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.