‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’: Video Compares the 2004 Film and 2017 Series, Side-by-Side

The video shows a side-by-side comparison of the two adaptations.

Earlier this month, Netflix premiered “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” their new show based on Daniel Handler’s best-selling book series. For fans of the Lemony Snicket novels, this was their second time seeing an adaptation of the story on screen.

Back in 2004, Jim Carrey starred as Count Olaf in the movie adaptation directed by Brad Silberling. The film was favorably received but criticized for its more humorous take on the gloomy series.

In Netflix’s version, Neil Patrick Harris takes on the lead role, with Barry Sonnenfeld directing a darker take. IndieWire’s Ben Travers even wrote in his A- review that the series “doesn’t skimp on the dark.”

READ MORE: ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’: Neil Patrick Harris on Playing Four Roles as One Villain and Why He Had to Watch Jim Carrey’s Take

Now, YouTube user Matt Skuta took both the series and the Nickelodeon movie and created a side-by-side comparison of the two projects.

Among the notable differences are the colors used. The movie looks darker, while the series features brighter and playful hues and Carrey’s acting is more exaggerated, meanwhile Harris is subtle with his facial expressions.

Though, if you haven’t noticed by now, the video also shows how both actresses who portray Violet, Malina Weissman and Emily Browning, look very much alike.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.