A24’s Mystery Project Discovered to Be Futuristic Japanese Short ‘Toru’ Heading to Sundance

The film is directed by Jonathan Minard and Scott Rashap and will premiere on January 19.

This past week a mysterious A24 trailer was released for an untitled project. While many believed it to be a new sci-fi film, now, thanks to The Film Stage, we know what the project really is.

According to the site, the feature is actually a Sundance-bound short film called “Toru.” After a reader spotted a still on Sundance’s website that matched the trailer footage, they did some additional digging and found images and information that corresponded with the project.

“Toru” is a 14-minute Japanese short with English subtitles, directed by Jonathan Minard and Scott Rashap. The synopsis, courtesy of Wicked Local, is as follows: “With a science fiction undercurrent, ‘Toru’ centers on the story of a baby boy, named Toru, born with a fatal lung condition. As he only has a few days to live Toru’s parents sign him up for a trial experiment that would simulate a full life in a matter of days. The film follows Toru’s dream-like life simulation as a boy named Todd growing up in a New England suburb and concludes in futuristic Japan.”

The cast includes Ai Kiyono, Yasu Suzuki, Tatsuo Ichikawa, Tsukasa Kondo, John Mullen, and Tamara Hickey. It was shot by DP Matt Mitchell and features a score by Brian McComber.

Production for the film kicked off about a year ago, with A24 somehow picking it up and unveiling the teaser. The studio has yet to confirm or release additional information on the project.

“Toru” is set to premiere as part of Sundance Film Festival’s Shorts Program 1 on January 19.

