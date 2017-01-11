A24 Releases Mysterious ‘Untitled’ Sci-Fi Teaser Trailer That Goes ‘Beyond Reality’ — Watch

The video's description only states that it is in "our near future."

A24, the studio which brought us indie favorites like “The Lobster,” “Room” and “20th Century Women,” has released a teaser trailer for an upcoming mysterious “Untitled” sci-fi film. The movie’s title is unknown and the video’s description on YouTube only says “in our near future.”

Featuring unrecognizable actors, the one-minute clip begins with the words “Beyond Reality, Realize Feeling, Feel Bare,” and more. Each scene is different and features a teenager, a couple and futuristic technology, among other things.

Nothing is known about the project and it doesn’t appear on the studio’s website either. Though, The Playlist noted that when the trailer was first uploaded it had the title “TOR TSR WITNESS.” We’re not sure if it’s a film, a short or even a television series, but check out the teaser for yourself below.

A24 has been a powerhouse for independent films in the last couple of years. Among their upcoming 2017 slate is “Trespass Against Us” starring Michael Fassbender, Ben Wheatley’s “Free Fire” starring Brie Larson and Cillian Murphy and “How To Talk To Girls At Parties” with Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman.

