Aaron Taylor-Johnson Wins Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe For ‘Nocturnal Animals’

Aaron Taylor-Johnson received the Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actor on Sunday for his performance in “Nocturnal Animals.” The award was Taylor-Johnson’s first Golden Globe nomination and win.

In “Nocturnal Animals,” a dramatic thriller starring Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Shannon, Taylor-Johnson plays a psychopath named Ray who haunts Adams’ thoughts after she reads an unpublished novel about a horrific crime he commits in West Texas.

“Nocturnal Animals” takes place in three different worlds: present day, flashbacks, and a live-action depiction of the manuscript sent to Amy Adams’s character Susan by her ex-husband (Gyllenhaal). The second feature film from designer-turned-director Tom Ford, the movie is based on the 1993 Austin Wright novel “Tony and Susan.”

Though the manuscript in the film–also called “Nocturnal Animals”–is a fictional story about a horrific crime, Ford brings the unpublished novel to life within the context of the movie by having Gyllenhaal play both Adams’ ex-husband and the main character of the manuscript.

Taylor-Johnson’s fellow nominees in the category were Jeff Bridges for “Hell Or High Water,” Simon Helberg for “Florence Foster Jenkins,” Dev Patel for “Lion” and Mahershala Ali for “Moonlight.” Ali was heavily favored to win the award, having won roughly two dozen best supporting actor awards for his performance in the film this season.

“Nocturnal Animals” is also nominated in the Best Director and Best Screenplay categories.

