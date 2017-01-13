Abramorama Adds Industry Vets Karol Martesko-Fenster and Evan Saxon in New Executive Roles

The pair have previously collaborated on a number of projects with the independent theatrical distribution and marketing company.

After successfully collaborating on various projects over the past two years, Richard Abramowitz, founder of Abramorama, has announced that Karol Martesko-Fenster and Evan Saxon have formalized their roles on the executive team with Abramorama.

Martesko-Fenster has been brought on board as EVP & COO, while Saxon will now serve as West Coast Head of Acquisitions & Business Development.

Martesko-Fenster will be working out of Abramorama’s Pleasantville, NY offices with Saxon based in Los Angeles, providing an ongoing west coast presence for Abramorama and the content owners, filmmakers, agents and record labels the company works with. Martesko-Fenster will be primarily responsible for corporate organization and management and global strategic partnerships, and will participate in all acquisition and distribution activities. Saxon’s focus will be on music content, event cinema, distribution and business development.

The pair will both be involved in all aspects of the creation, acquisition, marketing and distribution of Abramorama projects. Previously, Martesko-Fenster and Saxon spearheaded multiple film release campaigns with Abramorama, including the music documentary films “Heart Like A Hand Grenade” from Green Day and “AS I AM: The Life And Time$ of DJ AM,” along with the skateboarding documentary “Made In Venice” and socially conscious films, including “Planetary,” “This Changes Everything,” “Time To Choose,” “Trapped,” “Uncondemned” and Newtown,” among others.

Martesko-Fenster is an innovator and entrepreneur with over two decades of leadership roles in the motion picture, publishing, event, broadcast, and Internet industries. He is credited with the first global digital release of a feature film via iTunes prior to its traditional release (“Big Easy Express”), among other unique accomplishments. Saxon has over 25 years of entrepreneurial and business development expertise, especially in the areas of “event-based” distribution and marketing.

Of the news, Abramowitz commented, “The opportunity to formalize the collaborations with two pros who are also great guys is almost too good to believe. The relationships and reputations Karol and Evan have developed over the years will be invaluable as we move the company forward and in new directions over the next few years.”

Martesko-Fenster and Saxon add ed, “We are thrilled to be amplifying our involvement with Abramorama and working alongside Richard and the Abramorama team. We look forward to applying our experience and direct-to-consumer strategies to provide filmmakers, artists, managers, agents, record labels with which the company works and our exhibition and digital partners a proven and trusted team they can count on.”

Formed more than 20 years ago, Abramorama is a preeminent independent theatrical distribution and marketing company with strategic expertise in maximizing the revenue lifecycle of feature-length narrative and documentary films and event-based cinema. Abramorama has successfully and cost-effectively distributed and marketed over 200 films with sustained theatrical success in the specialty box office nationwide.

