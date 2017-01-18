‘Abstract: The Art of Design’ Trailer: Netflix’s New Docuseries Is Like a ‘Chef’s Table’ for Design – Watch

Meet eight creative thinkers who are shaping the world of art and design.

If you’ve ever been curious about what drives today’s leading designers to create and build many of the world’s greatest designs, now is your chance. In Netflix’s original documentary series, “Abstract: The Art of Design,” audiences will meet eight of the most creative thinkers and imaginative minds working in the world of art and design today.

From the shoes we wear, to the cars we drive and the buildings we see, art and design are everywhere in our lives. The docuseries will let you take a journey into their creative processes and explore their work, showcasing the designers as we discover how their innovative designs affect our every day lives.

The episodes will focus on the following artists: Bjarke Ingels (Architect), Christoph Niemann (Illustrator), Es Devlin (Stage Designer), Ilse Crawford (Interior Designer), Paula Scher (Graphic Designer), Platon (Photographer), Ralph Gilles (Automobile Designer) and Tinker Hatfield (Nike Shoe Designer).

“You’re looking for a moment when you feel you’re as close to the soul,” explains Platon in the first trailer. “That’s what good design is.”

“If we’ve done it right, ‘Abstract’ will help you understand the future by seeing the intent behind the objects that surround us—and the beauty in the decisions that led to them,” stated Scott Dadich, creator and Editor-in-Chief of WIRED, who executive produced the docuseries with Morgan Neville and Dave O’Connor.

“Abstract: The Art of Design” will screen its first episode on January 21 at the Sundance Film Festival before premiering February 10 on Netflix.

