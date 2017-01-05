‘Accidental Courtesy’ Exclusive Clip: Documentary Follows Musician’s Relationship With KKK Members

Daryl Davis has performed all over the world with Chuck Berry and Little Richard, but he meets and befriends KKK members in his spare time.

Matthew Orenstein’s new documentary “Accidental Courtesy: Daryl Davis, Race & America” follows the the life of Daryl Davis, an accomplished musician who has performed all over the world with legends like Chuck Berry and Little Richard, who meets and befriends members of the Ku Klux Klan in his spare time. His relationships have proven remarkably effective with many members reconsidering their beliefs and with some even leaving the organization. Though his methods and his collection of Klan artifacts are controversial, Davis preaches and practices that change happens on a one-on-one basis. Watch an exclusive clip from “Accidental Courtesy” below.

Aside from Davis, the film also features Frank Ancona, Thomas Robb, Jeff Schoep, Kwame Rose, JC Faulk and Mark Potok. It has won multiple awards since its world premiere at last year’s South by Southwest Festival, including the SXSW Special Jury Award for Portrait Documentary, the Nashville Public Television Human Spirit Award at the Nashville Film Festival and the Jury Prize at the Napa Valley Film Festival and the Athen Film Festival.

“Accidental Courtesy: Daryl Davis, Race & America” will open this Friday, January 6 in New York City, courtesy of First Run Features. For more information, visit the film’s official website or its Facebook page.

