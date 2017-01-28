ACE Eddies 2017: ‘Arrival,’ ‘La La Land,’ ‘Zootopia’ Win Editing Awards

The winner of an editors guild film award often winds up in the winner's circle on Oscar night.

Denis Villeneuve’s time-bending “Arrival,” Damien Chazelle’s musical love letter, “La La Land,” and Disney’s zeitgeist-grabbing “Zootopia” took editing honors in drama, comedy, and animation at the 67th ACE Eddie Awards Friday at the Beverly Hilton.

“O.J.: Made in America” (edited by Bret Granato, Maya Mumma & Ben Sozanski), meanwhile, won for best documentary. It’s considered the frontrunner for the Documentary Oscar.

TV winners included “Veep: Morning After” (edited by Steven Rasch, ACE) for Best Edited Half-Hour Series for Television, “This is Us:Pilot” (edited by David L. Bertman, ACE) for Best Edited One-Hour Series for Commercial television, “Game of Thrones: Battle of the Bastards”(edited by Tim Porter, ACE) for Best Edited One-Hour Series for Non-Commercial Television, “All The Way” (edited by Carol Littleton, ACE) for Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture for Television, and “Anthony Bourdain – Parts Unknown: Seneghal” (edited by Mustafa Bhagat) for Best Edited Non-Scripted Series and “Everything is Copy – Nora Ephron: Scripted & Unscripted” (edited by Bob Eisenhardt, ACE) In the Best Edited Documentary (Television) category.

Summit Entertainment

In terms of Oscar, this now heats up the editing race between “La La Land’s” Tom Cross (previous winner for Chazelle’s “Whiplash”) and “Arrival’s” Joe Walker.

For Cross, “La La Land” continued the use of alternating rhythms — only more musical, as the romance between Ryan Gosling’s struggling jazz pianist and Emma Stone’s aspiring actress transpires throughout the four seasons. “For Damien, it’s slow during courtship and with an emphasis on round angles, like Vincente Minnelli movies,” Cross told IndieWire. “But in addition, he also wanted to editorially express the fever pitch of being in love.”

For Walker, the non-linear sci-fi thriller about mixing up time and memory was a tricky narrative challenge. “We had the option of interspersing flashbacks in any order in the most elegant and poetic way,” Walker told IndieWire.

Other highlights of the show (hosted by “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom) included J.J. Abrams getting the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year (presented by friend and collaborator Jeff Garlin); and three-time Oscar winner Thelma Schoonmaker and Janet Ashikaga (“The West Wing”) receiving Career Achievement recognition from Martin Scorsese and Thomas Schlamme (“The West Wing”).

Saturday night brings the Producers Guild Awards.

Disney

A full list of winners:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

Arrival

Joe Walker, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

La La Land

Tom Cross, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Zootopia

Fabienne Rawley & Jeremy Milton

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

O.J.: Made in America

Bret Granato, Maya Mumma & Ben Sozanski

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (TELEVISION):

Everything Is Copy – Nora Ephron: Scripted & Unscripted

Bob Eisenhardt, ACE

BEST EDITED HALF-HOUR SERIES FOR TELEVISION:

Veep: “Morning After”

Steven Rasch, ACE

BEST EDITED ONE-HOUR SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

This is Us: “Pilot”

David L. Bertman, ACE

BEST EDITED ONE-HOUR SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL

TELEVISION:

Game of Thrones: "Battle of the Bastards"

Tim Porter, ACE

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:

All the Way

Carol Littleton, ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: “Senegal”

Mustafa Bhagat

STUDENT COMPETITION:

Tommy Wakefield – University of North Carolina, School of the Arts

