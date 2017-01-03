ACE Eddie Awards Nominations: ‘Arrival,’ ‘Deadpool,’ ‘Stranger Things’ and More

The ceremony takes place on January 27.

The American Cinema Editors have announced the nominees for the 67th annual ACE Eddie Awards, with “Arrival,” “Moonlight,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “La La Land” among the contenders. On the comedy side, “Deadpool” and “The Lobster” continued their surprise awards-season runs by landing nods, while “Stranger Things” also had a strong showing in the TV category.

Final ballots will be mailed to ACE members on January 6, voting ends on January 17 and the ceremony takes place on January 27. Full list of nominees below.

READ MORE: 35 Directors Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2016

Best Edited Feature Film (Drama)

“Arrival” (Joe Walker)

“Hacksaw Ridge” (John Gilbert)

“Hell or High Water” (Jake Roberts)

“Manchester by the Sea” (Jennifer Lame)

“Moonlight” (Nat Sanders, Joi McMillon)

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)

“Deadpool” (Julian Clarke)

“Hail, Caesar!” (Roderick Jaynes)

“The Jungle Book” (Mark Livolsi)

“La La Land” (Tom Cross)

“The Lobster” (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Best Edited Animated Feature Film

“Kubo and the Two Strings” (Christopher Murrie)

“Moana” (Jeff Draheim)

“Zootopia” (Jeremy Milton, Fabienne Rawley)

Best Edited Documentary (Feature)

“13th” (Spencer Averick)

“Amanda Knox” (Matthew Hamachek)

“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years” (Paul Crowder)

“O.J.: Made in America” (Bret Granato, Maya Mumma, Ben Sozanski)

“Weiner” (Eli B. Despres)

Best Edited Documentary (Television)

“The Choice 2016” (Steve Audette)

“Everything is Copy” (Bob Eisenhart)

“We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World” (Oliver Lief)

Best Edited Half-Hour Series

“Silicon Valley” — “The Uptick” (Brian Merken)

“Veep” — “Morning After” (Steven Rasch)

“Veep” — “Mother” (Shawn Paper)

READ MORE: The Independent Film Community Picks the Best Films of 2016

Ursula Coyote/Sony Pictures Television/AMC

Best Edited One-Hour Series – Commercial

“Better Call Saul” — “Fifi” (Skip Macdonald)

“Better Call Saul” — “Klick” (Skip Macdonald, Curtis Thurber)

“Better Call Saul” — “Nailed” (Kelley Dixon, Chris McCaleb)

“Mr. Robot” — “eps2.4m4ster-s1ave.aes” (Philip Harrison)

“This Is Us” — “Pilot” (David L. Bertman)

Best Edited One-Hour Series – Non-Commercial

“The Crown” — “Assassins” (Yan Miles)

“Game of Thrones” — “Battle of the Bastards” (Tim Porter)

“Stranger Things” — “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers” (Dean Zimmerman)

“Stranger Things” — “Chapter Seven: The Bathtub” (Kevin D. Ross)

“Westworld” — “The Original” (Stephen Semel, Marc Jozefowicz)

Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture (Non-Theatrical)

“All the Way” (Carol Littleton)

“The Night Of” — “The Beach” (Jay Cassidy)

“The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” — “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia” (Adam Penn, Stewart Schill, C. Chi-yoon Chung)

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” — “Manila” (Hunter Gross)

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” — “Senegal” (Mustafa Bhagat)

“Deadliest Catch” — “First at Sea: Part 2” (Josh Earl, Alexander Rubinow)

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.