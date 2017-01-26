Adam Driver To Star In Live Super Bowl Commercial For Snickers — Watch Previews

The commercial will air during the first ad break of the third quarter.

In 2015, Snickers and advertising agency BBDO New York aired a Super Bowl spot that featured Danny Trejo playing Marcia Brady from “The Brady Bunch” prior to eating a Snickers Bar. Snickers followed up the Super Bowl ad with another in a similar vein featuring Willem Dafoe playing Marilyn Monroe. But this year, Snickers has something new in store for their third consecutive big game advertisement: the first-ever live Super Bowl commercial, starring actor Adam Driver.

Ad Week reports that the commercial will be performed during the first ad break of the third quarter, but before that, a 36-hour live stream from the set of the spot will precede the ad’s airing. Watch four previews for the commercial below. The first simply previews the live commercial, while the other three are fake auditions featuring a cardboard cutout of Driver, a live horse and a dead cowboy.

“Every year we challenge ourselves to find new ways to satisfy our fans hunger for entertainment by delivering something new and breakthrough, and there is no better way than being the first to have a Super Bowl live ad,” says Snickers brand director Allison Miazga-Bedrick.

Driver is best known for his performance as Adam Sackler in the HBO series “Girls” as well as the villainous Kylo Ren in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” He recently starred in Jim Jarmusch’s “Paterson,” which won him a host of critics awards, and Martin Scorsese’s “Silence.”

The Super Bowl airs at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 5 only on Fox.

