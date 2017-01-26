Adam Pally & Jim O’Heir Defend Controversial Team Name in Sports Mockumentary ‘The 5th Quarter’ — Watch

Mark Cuban also makes an appearance as The Sheboygan Jews consider a name change.

In the final episode of go90’s sports mockumentary “The 5th Quarter,” Adam Pally (“The Mindy Project”) and Jim O’Heir (“Parks and Recreation”) guest star as defenders of the unfortunately named sports team, the Sheboygan Jews. The short form online comedy blends big name comedy talent with major athlete cameos to tell parody sports documentaries in a smart premise that is perfectly pitched for the growing online platform.

In addition to Pally and O’Heir, comedians like J.B. Smoove, Jerry O’Connell, Chris Parnell, and George Lopez all appear in the series. On the athlete side, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is joined by sportscasters Kenny Mayne and Ahmad Rashad, Los Angeles Clipper Blake Griffin, former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman, Olympic figure skating gold medalist Tara Lipinski, and many more.

READ MORE: Arden Rose: From Beauty Vlogger to Digital Comedy’s Go-To Snarky Actress — Online Essentials

In the final episode, titled “The Sheboygan Name Controversy,” a lone Jewish man (Brian Huskey) is on a quest to change the name of the town’s beloved baseball team, which also features a stereotypical mascot of an Orthodox Jew. Clearly inspired by the Washington Redskins name controversy and others like it, “The 5th Quarter” exposes the hypocrisy of Native American-themed team names by imagining what would happen if a more influential minority were the butt of the joke.

Pally and O’Heir are at their comedic best, guffawing their way through the controversy while sporting hilarious Midwestern accents. Check out the exclusive clips:

Watch “The 5th Quarter” on go90.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here