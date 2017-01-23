‘Adventure Time: Islands’ Sneak Peek: Watch Jake and Finn Set Out on Their Quest

Cartoon Network releases an exclusive behind-the-scenes storyboard clip revealing the beginning of Finn and Jake’s fantastic adventure.

As “Adventure Time” nears the apparent end of its run, the eight-episode saga “Adventure Time: Islands” promises an intriguing and emotional quest for the beloved characters Finn and his dog companion Jake. Setting up this highly anticipated adventure is a storyboard clip (found below), giving fans a look at the bare bones of what will eventually turn into the beautiful and surreal animation that has defined the series.

The video, which will be featured on the bonus feature of the DVD, shows Finn and Jake, accompanied by BMO and Susan Strong, leaving their friends and home behind as they embark on their aquatic journey. The clip hints at a sentimental undertone to Finn’s journey, as he attempts to visit eight islands beyond the Land of Ooo to discover what happened to the humans of the world.

READ MORE: ‘Adventure Time’ Is Ending, But Its Legacy Is Secure

“Islands” will close out the six-time Emmy winning show’s eighth season, which will premiere on Jan. 23, as the series is set to end following its ninth season. The eight-episode arc will premiere on Cartoon Network on Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m., and the miniseries will end with its finale on Feb. 2.

Fans can also catch “Islands” early on its DVD and Digital release on Jan. 24 which will include bonus content such as the clip below. Other features include more animatics, an art gallery, and song demos!

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.