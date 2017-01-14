AFI’s 2016 Video Almanac: Watch Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Explain Why Modern TV and Films Matter

The interviews were filmed at the AFI awards luncheon.

As part of AFI’s 2016 Awards video almanac, the organization asked Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Amy Adams, Mel Gibson, Martin Scorsese, Denzel Washington and many other artists, what they’d like viewers to remember about their movies and TV shows, and why those projects matter now.

“I want people to just be inherently moved,” said “This is Us” star Mandy Moore. “I want them to be able to relate it back to their lives and the challenges and obstacles that they may have faced.”

“Atlanta” creator and star Donald Glover thinks that movies and TV shows matter because, “It becomes sort of like a stamp of the times,” he stated. “Like this is what was happening and this is how people were feeling like in ‘old 2016.’”

The Duffer brothers, Matt and Ross, creators of “Stranger Things” also added that these projects matter now more than ever because, “it’s allowing people to tell very different types of stories.”

The interviews were filmed at the AFI January 2017 luncheon, where each year the entertainment community celebrates the creative ensembles behind the year’s most outstanding films and television shows.

