Alec Baldwin, Mark Ruffalo, Shailene Woodley and More to Attend We Stand United Rally Ahead of Trump’s Inauguration

The event takes place outside of Trump Tower this Thursday.

The Women’s March on Washington isn’t the only high-profile protest of Donald Trump’s inauguration taking place this week. The We Stand United rally in New York will see the likes of Mayor Bill de Blasio, Reverend Al Sharpton, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore, Shailene Woodley, Rosie Perez and Alec Baldwin stand outside of Trump Tower in order to “send a message to President-elect Trump and Congress that New York will protect the rights of people and the environment.”

“A diverse group of organizations will come together on the evening before the Inauguration to make clear to President-elect Trump and Congress that New Yorkers will continue to work to make real progress on important issues such as healthcare, climate change, social justice and immigrant rights,” reads a statement from the event’s organizers. “New York City and cities across the country will work in solidarity with people fighting to advance the causes of racial, social, environmental and economic justice.”

The event begins this Thursday at 6 p.m. and is scheduled to last approximately 90 minutes; a number of elected officials and community groups will also be present. The list of confirmed guests suggests it’ll boast more star-power than the actual inauguration (no offense, 3 Doors Down).

