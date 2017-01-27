What if Alejandro González Iñárritu Directed ‘Wolverine’? This Parody Trailer Explores The Possibilities — Watch

Patrick (H) Willems brings Iñárritu's meditative style to Hugh Jackman's signature character.

In the past few years, director Alejandro González Iñárritu has racked up critical and commercial acclaim for his award-winning films “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” and “The Revenant.” The former won four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, and the latter won three Oscars, including Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio and Best Director for Iñárritu, making him the third director to win back to back Academy Awards. In other words, his style and approach have become easily identifiable by the filmgoing public.

Enter Patrick (H) Willems, a YouTube video artist who frequently makes parody videos combining a director’s signature style with a well-known property. Some of these include “What if Wes Anderson Directed ‘X-Men’?” “What if Ken Burns Directed Marvel’s ‘Civil War’?” and “What if Zack Snyder Adapted Classic Works of Literature?” Yesterday, Willems finally tackled Iñárritu’s meditative, aggressive style and asked the question, “What if Alejandro González Iñárritu Directed ‘Wolverine’?” Watch the video below.

Besides “Birdman” and “The Revenant,” Iñárritu has also directed “Amores perros,” “21 Grams,” “Babel,” which won the 2006 Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture — Drama, and “Biutiful.” Iñárritu’s next project is a TV drama entitled “The One Percent,” starring Ed Helms, Hilary Swank and Ed Harris, and will reunite his “Birdman” collaborators Alexander Dinelaris Jr., Nicolás Giacobone and Armando Bó. Starz has ordered a ten-episode first season.

For more of Willem’s videos, visit his official YouTube channel.

