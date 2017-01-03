‘All Nighter’ Exclusive Poster: J.K. Simmons and Emile Hirsch Form Uneasy Friendship Over Mysterious Disappearance

The film follows a workaholic businessman searching for his daughter with her musician ex-boyfriend.

Actor J.K. Simmons has a full slate for 2017, including Zack Snyder’s “Justice League,” the Owen Wilson-Ed Helms comedy “Bastards” and Tomas Alfredson’s new film “The Snowman.” Simmons will also star in the new film “All Nighter,” formerly titled “The Runaround,” about a globe-trotting businessman who forms an unlikely friendship with his daughter’s struggling musician ex-boyfriend after she mysteriously disappears.

After Ginnie (Annaleigh Tipton) breaks up with the awkward Martin (Emile Hirsch), he falls into a broken-hearted depression. But just then her father Mr. Gallo (Simmons), a man resolutely unimpressed by Martin, persuades him to take him to where Ginnie lives. When they don’t find her there, the two spend the rest of the day and night together searching for her all over Los Angeles and soon form an uneasy friendship. It co-stars Taran Killam (“12 Years a Slave”), Kristen Schaal (“Bob’s Burgers”), Jon Daly (“Parks and Recreation”), Hunter Parrish (“Weeds”) and Shannon Woodward (“Westworld”). Check out the exclusive poster for the film below.

The film is directed by Gavin Wiesen, who previously directed the coming-of-age film “The Art of Getting By,” starring Freddie Highmore and Emma Roberts. It’s written by Seth W. Owen, who previously wrote the sci-fi thriller film “Morgan.”

“All Nighter” is slated to open on March 17 in Los Angeles, then expanding to additional markets and available on VOD & Digital HD on March 24, courtesy of Good Deed Entertainment.

