‘All Nighter’ Trailer: J.K. Simmons and Emile Hirsch Are Forced to Get Along in Search of a Missing Woman

The fastest way to get over an an ex? Stay up all night with her dad.

Before we get to see J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon in “Justice League,” he’ll do some investigating in the comedy “All Nighter.” The first trailer for the film introduces viewers to Simmon’s character Mr. Gallo, a globe-trotting businessman who goes in search of his missing daughter.

The clip begins with Simmons meeting his daughter Ginnie’s (Annaleigh Tipton) awkward boyfriend, Martin (Emile Hirsch), who plays the banjo and spills a drink all over him. Cut to six months later and he finds out Ginnie is missing after he visits her boyfriend’s place and discovers that she broke up with him. The story continues as the two go in search of her, forced to get along, but forming an unlikely friendship along the way.

The cast is rounded out by Taran Killam, Kristen Schaal, Jon Daly and Shannon Woodward. The film is directed by “The Art of Getting By” helmer Gavin Wiesen and written by Seth. W. Owen.

READ MORE: ‘All Nighter’ Exclusive Poster: J.K. Simmons and Emile Hirsch Form Uneasy Friendship Over Mysterious Disappearance

This year, Simmons will also be seen in the comedy “Bastards,” “Renegades,” and “The Snowman,” co-starring Michael Fassbender and Chloë Sevigny, as well as in “Justice League,” out November 17.

“All Nighter” will be released in Los Angeles on March 17. It will then expand to additional markets and be available on VOD & Digital HD on March 24, courtesy of Good Deed Entertainment.

Check out the trailer below.

