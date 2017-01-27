Amazon Acquires ISIS Documentary ‘City of Ghosts’ — Sundance 2017

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Matt Heineman's film premiered last Saturday in Sundance's U.S. Documentary Competition section.

Amazon is finalizing a deal to acquire the documentary “City of Ghosts,” which premiered last Saturday in the Sundance Film Festival’s U.S. Documentary Competition section. The deal is estimated to be more than $2 million, Variety reports.

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Matt Heineman, the doc focuses on a group of anonymous citizen journalists who banded together after their homeland was overtaken by ISIS. Heineman is a Sundance regular who won the festival’s Directing Award last year for “Cartel Land,” about the drug problem on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The deal comes following Amazon’s purchase of the Sundance documentary “Long Strange Trip,” about the Grateful Dead, and two dramatic comedies: Michael Showalter’s “The Big Sick,” for $12 million, and Gillian Robespierre’s “Landline.”

Cinetic negotiated the deal.

