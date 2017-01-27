Amazon Buys Wrongful Conviction Drama ‘Crown Heights’ — Sundance 2017

Amazon Studios has purchased the worldwide rights to the drama “Crown Heights,” which premiered Monday in the Sundance Film Festival’s U.S. Dramatic Competition section. The film sold for more than $2 million, Variety reports.
“Crown Heights” tells the true story of Colin Warner (“Short Term 12’s” Keith Stanfield), a Brooklyn man who was sent to prison for a murder he did not commit. For more than 20 years, Warner’s childhood friend Carl King (former NFL quarterback Nnamdi Asomugha) fights for Warner’s freedom.
Writer-director Matt Ruskin produced the film with Asomugha and Natalie Galazka.
“Crown Heights” marks Amazon’s fifth Sundance acquisition this year. The company purchased two documentaries — the Grateful Dead film “Long Strange Trip” and the ISIS doc “City of Ghosts” — and two dramatic comedies, Michael Showalter’s “The Big Sick” and Gillian Robespierre’s “Landline.”
CAA negotiated the deal for “Crown Heights.”
I think his first name is “Lakeith.” Glad to hear this movie was picked up; I saw it at Sundance and it was very moving.