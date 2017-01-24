Amazon Picks Up ‘Landline’ Starring Jenny Slate — Sundance 2017

Gillian Robespierre’s follow-up to 2014’s “Obvious Child” premiered last Friday in Sundance's U.S Dramatic Competition.

Amazon Studios has acquired the U.S. rights to the dramedy “Landline,” which premiered last Friday in the Sundance Film Festival’s U.S Dramatic Competition, Variety reports. The film focuses on two sisters in ’90s New York who discover their father’s affair at a time when cell phones don’t yet exist.

Writer-director Gillian Robespierre’s follow-up to 2014’s “Obvious Child,” the film is another starring vehicle for Jenny Slate, and has a strong cast in John Turturo, Edie Falco and indie film multi-hyphenate Jay Duplass. Newcomer Abby Quinn also has a breakout role in the movie.

“Landline” marks Amazon’s third acquisition at Sundance this year after the Grateful Dead documentary “Long Strange Trip” and Michael Showalter’s dramatic comedy “The Big Sick”. “Obvious Child” was acquired by A24 out of Sundance three years ago.